YSL trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with

Facing four charges: Conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO); attempted murder; and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Prior convictions: Murder and participation in gang activity (2017).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Derontae Bebee (”Bee” or “B”): Rejected possible plea deal.

Facing eight charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; theft by receiving stolen property; two counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; participation in criminal street gang activity; armed robbery; and hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Damone Blalock (”Bali”): Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Facing one charge of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Prior conviction: Murder (2021).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cordarius Dorsey (“Polo” or “Juicy”): Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Sulaiman Jalloh.

Facing two charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Prior convictions: Armed robbery (twice), aggravated assault, weapons charges and murder (convicted in 2022).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Christian Eppinger (”Bhris”): Accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer in February 2022 while on probation for crimes committed in 2016. Bond was granted in the 2022 case but Eppinger was never released.

Facing 14 charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; armed Robbery; hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree; two counts of possession of a firearm by first offender probationer; theft by taking; two counts of attempted murder; two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony; three counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; and conspiracy to commit crime.

Prior convictions: armed robbery and aggravated assault (2016).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miles Farley (“Slato” or “Lil Miles”): Alleged creator of the “Make America Slime Again” clothing line. Charged in 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks.

Facing five charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Marquavius Huey (”Qua”)

Facing 19 charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; three counts of armed robbery; four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; four counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree; four counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; possession of weapon by incarcerated individual; and possession of a telecommunication device by incarcerated individual.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Deamonte Kendrick (“Yak Gotti”): Rapper with lyrics referenced by district attorneys. Has recorded on the 300 Entertainment label. Charged with 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Facing nine charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; murder; participation in criminal street gang activity; three counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a machine gun; possession of a firearm by convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tenquarius Mender (”Nard” or “Stunner”): Rejected possible plea deal.

Facing four charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; possession of weapon by incarcerated individual; possession of a telecommunication device by incarcerated individual; and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Prior convictions: Theft by taking (2016); entering auto (2017) and theft by receiving (2017).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Jayden Myrick (“Settrip” or “Jayman”): Currently serving life without parole for the 2018 murder of Christian Broder. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett inside the Fulton County Jail.

Facing five charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; attempted murder; possession of a weapon by incarcerated individual; and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Prior convictions: Murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other charges (2018).

Quamarvious Nichols (”Qua”): Charged in 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks.

Facing seven charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; possession of a firearm by convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm; and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felon.

Prior convictions: Criminal damage to property (2013); illegal use of a credit card (2017); trafficking of drugs (2017); and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2018).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Rodalius Ryan (“Lil Rod”): Currently serving life in prison for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes.

Facing one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Prior convictions: Murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Shannon Stillwell (“Shannon Jackson” or “SB”): Charged in 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks and with the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Facing eight charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; two counts of murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon previously convicted of felony involving the use or possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jeffery Williams (“Young Thug” or “Slime”): Grammy-winning rapper and founder of YSL Records. Alleged co-founder and co-leader of YSL gang. His lyrics have been referenced by district attorneys. Has recorded with the YSL, 300 Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Cash Money and 1017 Brick Squad labels.

Facing eight charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; three counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and possession of a machine gun.

Accepted plea deals

Of the 28 named in the original indictment, the following have accepted plea deals:

Trontavious Stephens (“Tick” or “Slug”): Acknowledged co-founder of YSL. Negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 29, 2022.

Pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Sentenced to 10 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 8 years probation.

Antonio Sledge (“Mounk Tounk”): Acknowledged member of YSL since 2012. Negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 28, 2022.

Pleaded guilty to two counts: Conspiracy to violate RICO and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sentenced to 15 years probation.

Prior convictions: Possession of cocaine (2013); Criminal street gang, aggravated assault (2015), served 2 years.

Antonio Sumlin (“Obama”): Negotiated guilty plea Dec. 22, 2022.

Pleaded guilty on four counts: Conspiracy to violate RICO; two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime; and one count of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Sentenced to 15 years probation.

Prior conviction: Aggravated assault (2012).

Quantavious Grier (“Unfoonk”): Rapper with lyrics referenced by district attorneys. Brother of Jeffrey Williams (“Young Thug”). Negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 20, 2022.

Pleaded guilty on two counts: one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Sentenced to 12 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 10 years probation.

Martinez Arnold (“Duke”): Rapper. Negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 16, 2022.

Pleaded guilty on two counts: Conspiracy to violate RICO and participation in criminal street gang activity. Three other charges dropped.

Sentenced to 12 years, 2 years commuted to time served, 10 years probation.

Wunnie Lee (“Slimelife Shawty”): Rapper with lyrics referenced by district attorneys. Entered Alford plea on Dec. 16, 2022.

Pleaded guilty on one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served, 9 years probation.

Sergio Kitchens (“Gunna”): Grammy-nominated rapper with lyrics referenced by district attorneys. Has recorded on the YSL, 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records labels. Alleged to be co-leader of YSL gang. Entered Alford plea on Dec. 14, 2022.

Pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Sentenced to 5 years, 1 year commuted to time served, 4 years probation.

Walter Murphy (”DK”): Alleged to have co-founded YSL, is former road manager for the record label. Negotiated guilty plea on Dec. 13, 2022.

Pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Sentenced to 10 years, 1 year commuted to time served, 9 years probation.

Previously spent seven years in prison on criminal street gang, aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges (2015).

Not going to trial

Six of the 28 named on the original indictment will be tried separately at a later date.

Javaris Bradford (”Tuda”): Charged with 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Faces two charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; and murder.

Jevon Fleetwood (“4Tray” or “Psycho”)

Faces one charge of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Prior convictions: Possession of firearm (2019); Armed robbery (2019); Criminal street gang, attempt to commit murder (2020); federal armed robbery.

Damekion Garlington (“Dee” or “SXarefaxe”): Charged in 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett inside the Fulton County Jail.

Faces eight charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; attempted murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; murder; two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity; and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Prior convictions for criminal street gang activity (2017).

Demise McMullen (”Nard”): Charged with 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.

Faces two charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; and murder.

Prior convictions for theft by stolen property (2004); cocaine and marijuana (2004); cocaine sales (2004); possession of firearm by a convicted felon (2006); smash and grab burglary (2010); aggravated assault (2015) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2016).

Justin Cobb (”Duwap”): Charged with 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr., has not been arrested.

Faces two charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO; and murder.

Prior convictions: Possession and distribution of cocaine (2013); robbery (2014); aggravated assault and possession of firearm (2015).

Jimmy Winfrey (”Roscoe”): Has not been arrested in this case. Once convicted of firing shots at Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015.