Young Thug’s brother takes plea deal ahead of YSL trial

Court records show Quantavious Grier, who raps under the stage name Unfoonk, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

He was sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and the balance on probation, records show. Conditions of the negotiated guilty plea include 750 hours of community service, having or possessing no guns and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless he is working, in school or an emergency arises.