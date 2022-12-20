ajc logo
Young Thug’s brother takes plea deal ahead of YSL trial

The brother of Atlanta rapper Young Thug entered a negotiated guilty plea on Tuesday, making him the fifth defendant to plead out before the sprawling gang case goes to trial next month.

Court records show Quantavious Grier, who raps under the stage name Unfoonk, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

He was sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and the balance on probation, records show. Conditions of the negotiated guilty plea include 750 hours of community service, having or possessing no guns and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless he is working, in school or an emergency arises.

The plea hearing was apparently held upstairs as co-defendants, their attorneys and members of the news media waited in a larger first-floor courtroom for Judge Ural Glanville to return to the bench. Grier’s defense attorneys and Fulton County prosecutors each declined to comment on the plea agreement.

As part of the guilty plea, Grier is not allowed to talk to his brother, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, or any of the other co-defendants in the indictment. If called to testify, Grier reserves his right to assert his Fifth Amendment right, according to court documents.

Atlanta rappers Slimelife Shawty, Gunna and Lil Duke and co-defendant Walter Murphy all entered negotiated guilty pleas last week and have been released from jail. The five negotiated guilty pleas bring the remaining number of defendants to 23, including Young Thug.

There were 28 defendants named in the original indictment. Prosecutors have argued that YSL is a gang and Young Thug is one of its leaders and founders. Defense attorneys say it’s just a record label.

Hearings were held Monday and Tuesday in Fulton County to qualify expert witnesses for the state. Four expert witnesses, including Fulton County Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Sullivan, were qualified to offer expert testimony during the trial on Monday.

Jury selection is set to start Jan. 4.

