Alleged YSL co-founder negotiates guilty plea in RICO indictment

Prosecutors are expected to call over 300 witnesses during the duration of the trial, which is expected to take six to nine months. Murphy’s lawyer, Jacoby Hudson, has stated in the past that his client was not interested in talking about Young Thug.

“The whole case is about Young Thug — Jeffrey Lamar Williams. That’s who they want. My client don’t want to talk about Jeffery Williams,” Hudson said during a June bond hearing.

According to court documents, Murphy is also required to spend 300 hours of community service, with a substantial portion spent talking to young men and women at locations determined by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office about the dangers and immorality of gangs and gang violence.

If Murphy completes all the conditions successfully and has no violations of the law greater than a high and aggravated misdemeanor, his probation will be suspended after five years. According to court documents, Murphy is not allowed any contact with any other co-defendants on the indictment.

Murphy is alleged to have co-founded YSL gang with Williams and co-defendant Trontavious Stephens in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area, according to the indictment. Murphy has a tattoo with the letters “YSL” on his forehead.

In an interview with Channel 2 Action News, Murphy said YSL was not a gang.

“I would rather say it’s more like a record label or a family,” Murphy said. “Once upon a time I was actually a road manager on that label.”

According to the indictment, Murphy allegedly was involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2013 and attempted murder involving four different victims in 2015. During a bond hearing in June, Hudson said Murphy had already faced charges on those incidents and had pleaded guilty or guilty to reduced charges.

Murphy had spent seven years in prison on criminal street gang, aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges from a 2015 case. Murphy was out on parole when he was named in the YSL indictment.

Hudson told Channel 2 Action News that prosecutors tried to get Murphy to cooperate against alleged YSL members back in 2015 but wasn’t interested.

Murphy turned himself in June after being named in the indictment, Channel 2 reported.

The guilty plea comes days after co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey was sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 DeKalb County murder. Authorities said Dorsey also held a leadership position in YSL.