Jury deliberations underway in country club murder trial

In his closing arguments, Fulton County prosecutor Chris Sperry said the case was about decisions and consequences. Myrick showed no remorse after the shooting and tried to intimidate several people in an attempt to keep them from speaking with investigators, Sperry said.

Myrick, who spent hours on the stand as the defense’s lone witness this week, admitted to being a longtime gang member and trying to intimidate several people he believed would talk to the police about the case.

“How many witnesses does he need to threaten to kill or put hits on in order to beat this case?” Sperry, a Fulton County gang prosecutor, asked the jury.

He also played a recording of a jail call in which Myrick instructed an acquaintance to Google how to “fight a case with eyewitnesses.”

In his closing remarks, defense attorney Overton Thierry acknowledged that jurors had heard horrible things about his client, including a separate jail recording in which Myrick accused Broder’s family of “fake crying” in court.

Myrick’s court-appointed attorney attempted to discredit the eyewitness testimony of Broder’s brother because he admitted that had been drinking at the wedding that evening. He also suggested some of Myrick’s friends may have had ulterior motives in naming him as the shooter.

“It’s up to you to decide whether those witnesses are credible,” Thierry told the jury.

Broder, 34, was standing with his brother and two friends, waiting for an Uber outside the Capital City Country Club on July 8, 2018, when Myrick and three other teenagers drove up in a stolen Dodge Charger, prosecutors allege.

Myrick is accused of getting out with a 9mm pistol and demanding the group’s cellphones, wallets and purses. After robbing the guests he turned and headed back toward the car, according to investigators.

Broder, who had a 9-month-old daughter and a wife who taught Pre-K, followed Myrick and tried persuading the teen into returning his companions’ belongings, investigators said.

That’s when Myrick turned and allegedly asked “Do you really want to die over this?” before shooting him in the stomach, according to authorities. Broder died at the hospital nearly two weeks later.

Myrick, who took the stand Tuesday and Wednesday in his own defense, admitted to being a longtime gang member but denied killing Broder. He touched on his lengthy criminal during his hourslong testimony, telling the jury he was groomed by older gang members starting when he was just 9 or 10.

He also said he was attacked by gang members at the Fulton County jail for refusing to take the blame for Broder’s killing.

Holding up the bullet fragments pulled from the victim’s intestines, Sperry told jurors that Myrick was emblematic of the “BS gang culture that has taken over our city.” By returning guilty verdicts, he said the men and women of the jury could help bring peace to Broder’s relatives.

The jury began deliberating at 9:20 a.m.