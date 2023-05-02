YSL trial could drop from 13 to 11 defendants soon. Here’s why.

Both attorneys initially hoped to stay on during the high-profile trial, but said they need to take maternity leave given the slow pace of jury selection, which started Jan. 4. Neither defendant wished to find a new lawyer, prosecutor Adriane Love told the judge earlier this year, and the state asked to sever the two defendants’ cases in the interest of “judicial economy.”

The severances would bring the number of remaining defendants set to stand trial together to 11.

Explore Pregnant attorneys ask judge to wait before ruling on severances

Mender and Adams were among 28 people indicted last year in the sprawling “Young Slime Life” racketeering case. Once their cases are severed, they will be among nine defendants set to be tried separately. That group includes Miles Farley, who was recently granted bond a day after his attorney was arrested at the courthouse for allegedly having his prescription medication outside its original container.

Eight other defendants were released after accepting plea deals offered by the state.

Love said prosecutors offered Mender a “very generous” plea deal last year, which he turned down. As for Adams, who is already serving a life sentence, the state said there’s nothing the prosecution could offer that would modify his sentence.

Prosecutors say YSL is a southwest Atlanta gang responsible for much of the city’s violent crime. Young Thug, who’s real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being a co-founder and leader of the gang. His defense attorneys strongly contest the charges and say YSL is simply the name of the star’s record label.