Exclusive
SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
X

YSL trial could drop from 13 to 11 defendants soon. Here’s why.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
‘No foreseeing when opening statements will actually commence,’ attorney says

Two pregnant defense attorneys are agreeing to have their clients’ cases severed from the sweeping Fulton County gang trial involving Atlanta rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates.

Attorneys Teombre Calland and Nicole Fegan, both of whom are expecting, said they will consent to the state’s motion to have their clients tried separately. They’ve notified the judge of their intentions and said the matter would be taken up in court Wednesday morning.

“My client agrees it’s in his best interest to sever at this time,” said Fegan, who represents Tenquarius Mender. “Especially since there’s no foreseeing when opening statements will actually commence. He’s supportive of my journey into motherhood.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Calland represents defendant Kahlieff Adams, who is already serving a life sentence for murder in an unrelated case.

ExploreYSL trial: State files motion to sever 2 defendants with pregnant attorneys

Both attorneys initially hoped to stay on during the high-profile trial, but said they need to take maternity leave given the slow pace of jury selection, which started Jan. 4. Neither defendant wished to find a new lawyer, prosecutor Adriane Love told the judge earlier this year, and the state asked to sever the two defendants’ cases in the interest of “judicial economy.”

The severances would bring the number of remaining defendants set to stand trial together to 11.

ExplorePregnant attorneys ask judge to wait before ruling on severances

Mender and Adams were among 28 people indicted last year in the sprawling “Young Slime Life” racketeering case. Once their cases are severed, they will be among nine defendants set to be tried separately. That group includes Miles Farley, who was recently granted bond a day after his attorney was arrested at the courthouse for allegedly having his prescription medication outside its original container.

Eight other defendants were released after accepting plea deals offered by the state.

ExploreYSL trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with

Love said prosecutors offered Mender a “very generous” plea deal last year, which he turned down. As for Adams, who is already serving a life sentence, the state said there’s nothing the prosecution could offer that would modify his sentence.

Prosecutors say YSL is a southwest Atlanta gang responsible for much of the city’s violent crime. Young Thug, who’s real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being a co-founder and leader of the gang. His defense attorneys strongly contest the charges and say YSL is simply the name of the star’s record label.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

BREAKING: Kemp signs bill to begin taxing digital downloads
16m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils plans to invest $200 million into affordable housing
38m ago

Credit: The Paideia School

UPDATE: No discipline for students accused of racial slurs
41m ago

Credit: The Paideia School

UPDATE: No discipline for students accused of racial slurs
41m ago

Credit: AP

Kemp to sign law Tuesday to change Georgia ACA health plan shopping
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta police say ‘thanks’ after Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and the Hawks pack downtown
22m ago
Police return to SW Atlanta motel for 2nd shooting in 3 days; teen injured
1h ago
‘This is nothing new’: Shooting in DeKalb neighborhood leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
2h ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top