YSL case: Defendant granted bond day after attorney’s arrest

After more than a year behind bars, one of the defendants in the sweeping Young Slime Life gang and racketeering case was granted bond Friday afternoon.
Chief Judge Ural Glanville set Miles Farley’s bond at $625,000 and will require him to wear an ankle monitor, among other conditions.
Glanville’s decision comes one day after Farley’s lawyer was arrested at the Fulton County courthouse for allegedly having prescription drugs outside their original container.
Farley, 25, faces murder and other charges in high-profile case, but has no previous criminal record. He was one of 28 people indicted last year, but is the first to be given bond while waiting for his case to be adjudicated.
At a hearing earlier this week, defense attorney Anastasios Manettas argued his client was innocent and even offered to have Farley come and live at his house for the duration of the trial.
Glanville severed Farley’s case following Manettas’ arrest Thursday morning, bringing the number of defendants set to stand trial together to 13.
Farley is one of seven people who will be tried separately in the sprawling gang case; eight others were released after accepting plea deals offered by the state.
“I appreciate the Honorable Judge Glanville agreeing to grant my client bond while we work to prove his innocence,” Manettas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Friday’s bond hearing.
The college graduate is an entrepreneur and the founder of the clothing brand Make America Slime Again, a play on the alleged gang’s name — Young Slime Life, or YSL.
Of the remaining defendants, the most notable is Young Thug, the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist whose real name is Jeffery Williams. The rapper is accused of co-founding YSL and being one of its leaders, allegedly directing others to commit crimes in furtherance of what prosecutors say is a southwest Atlanta gang. His attorneys strongly deny the charges and say YSL is simply a record label.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author