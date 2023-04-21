YSL case: Defendant granted bond day after attorney’s arrest

Glanville severed Farley’s case following Manettas’ arrest Thursday morning, bringing the number of defendants set to stand trial together to 13.

Farley is one of seven people who will be tried separately in the sprawling gang case; eight others were released after accepting plea deals offered by the state.

“I appreciate the Honorable Judge Glanville agreeing to grant my client bond while we work to prove his innocence,” Manettas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Friday’s bond hearing.

The college graduate is an entrepreneur and the founder of the clothing brand Make America Slime Again, a play on the alleged gang’s name — Young Slime Life, or YSL.

Of the remaining defendants, the most notable is Young Thug, the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist whose real name is Jeffery Williams. The rapper is accused of co-founding YSL and being one of its leaders, allegedly directing others to commit crimes in furtherance of what prosecutors say is a southwest Atlanta gang. His attorneys strongly deny the charges and say YSL is simply a record label.

