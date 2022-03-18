2 suspects arrested in fatal Mechanicsville drive-by shooting near I-20

Police have arrested two of the three suspects they said are responsible for a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left a man dead this week.
Police took Shannon Jackson, 29, and Quamarvious Nichols, 27, into custody Thursday and charged them with felony murder and criminal street gang violence.
Their charges stem from what police described as a gang-related shooting late Monday night in the 400 block of Windsor Street. Shymel Drinks, 23, was found shot multiple times just south of an I-20 overpass in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. He died at the scene.
At a news conference Friday, Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit, said the suspects pulled up alongside Drinks’ vehicle as he was waiting at a stop light and fired a “barrage” of bullets into his car.
He said the victim and all three suspects were members of an Atlanta street gang, but did not name the gang.
According to a police spokesperson, Jackson and Nichols were found in a white Audi A5 that was involved in Monday night’s fatal shooting. They were apprehended after leading Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta police on a chase Thursday, according to a spokesperson. Woolfolk said the suspects tossed weapons out of the car during the pursuit and ran before being caught in East Point. Officers found drugs inside the car, he said.
Woolfolk identified the third suspect as 27-year-old Miles Nichols and said investigators have filed murder charges against him as well. He has not been apprehended.
Detectives from the Atlanta Police Department’s gang, homicide and fugitive units all collaborated to investigate the case with help from several outside agencies, officials said.
“Gang activity will not be tolerated in our city,” Woolfolk said. “Violent crimes will not be tolerated in our city.”
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
About the Author