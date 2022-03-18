2 suspects arrested in fatal Mechanicsville drive-by shooting near I-20

According to a police spokesperson, Jackson and Nichols were found in a white Audi A5 that was involved in Monday night’s fatal shooting. They were apprehended after leading Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta police on a chase Thursday, according to a spokesperson. Woolfolk said the suspects tossed weapons out of the car during the pursuit and ran before being caught in East Point. Officers found drugs inside the car, he said.

Woolfolk identified the third suspect as 27-year-old Miles Nichols and said investigators have filed murder charges against him as well. He has not been apprehended.

Detectives from the Atlanta Police Department’s gang, homicide and fugitive units all collaborated to investigate the case with help from several outside agencies, officials said.

“Gang activity will not be tolerated in our city,” Woolfolk said. “Violent crimes will not be tolerated in our city.”