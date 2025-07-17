A 16-year-old accused of killing his stepfather in May was arrested Thursday in DeKalb County, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Jayden Daniel is accused of killing David Gay, 41, inside the family’s home May 13, authorities said. The sheriff’s office previously said investigators believe Daniel shot his stepfather and then drove away in Gay’s 2016 Cadillac Escalade, which was located about 7 miles away at Denny Dobbs Park.
No details were released about where Daniel was located in DeKalb. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrest.
Daniel has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to the Newton sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Newton jail and is being charged as an adult, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
Days after her husband’s death, Kennethia McKibben-Gay told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she had no idea what might have led her son to allegedly kill his stepdad. She also had no idea where the teen could have gone.
“I want Jayden to turn himself in and do the right thing,” McKibben-Gay said. “It’s only right. If you’re going to do adult things, you’re going to have to have adult consequences.”
The deadly shooting was the second time the family had been devastated by gun violence. McKibben-Gay lost her 19-year-old son in a shooting last summer.
Her oldest son, Kendarrius “KD” Spear, a 2023 graduate of Alcovy High School and basketball player at Stillman College in Alabama, was shot to death at a DeKalb apartment complex, McKibben-Gay said.
Within days, a teenager who had been one of KD’s friends, 18-year-old Jaylen Bailey, was arrested and charged with murder, according to DeKalb police. Three others — Denzel Collins, 15, Samuel Ponder, 24, and Jordan Finnissee, 20 — were soon also accused in the killing, and all four suspects were indicted on murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery charges in January, court records show.
McKibben-Gay and her family created a foundation to keep her son’s legacy alive. But losing her husband, allegedly by her other son’s actions, left her searching for answers.
“I feel like I lost everything that I’ve ever worked for in life within 10 months,” McKibben-Gay said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Tyson Horne
Teen arrested after drive-by shooting at Georgia detention center, GBI says
A teenager was arrested after officials said a masked gunman fired shots toward the recreation yard at the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center Sunday morning.
Suspect charged with murder in July 4 carjacking at Cobb apartments
Damaree Baker was arrested Thursday, nearly a week after officials said he fatally shot Cody Chavous while trying to steal his vehicle.
Man kills wife after trying to shoot teen stepson, Cherokee sheriff says
Sheriff’s office investigating county’s second homicide of the year.
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Rivian
Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline
Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.
Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid
Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles
St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.