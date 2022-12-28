ajc logo
X

Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
Trial is set to start Jan. 9

Two weeks before the RICO trial against alleged gang Young Slime Life is set to begin, a seventh defendant has entered a negotiated guilty plea.

Antonio Sledge, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sledge was sentenced to 15 years on probation.

As part of the guilty plea, he agreed to testify truthfully if called upon to do so during the trial, possess no guns, commit no criminal acts and submit to random drug screenings by the Department of Community Supervision. If he tests positive for any drug, he is to enter drug rehab within 30 days.

Conditions also include a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless he is working, going to school or a medical emergency arises; and no contact with any of the co-defendants.

The guilty plea on the gun charge can be withdrawn once if he meets the conditions of the deal and once the trial has concluded.

Atlanta rappers Slimelife Shawty, Gunna, and Lil Duke; Walter Murphy and Quantavious Grier entered negotiated pleas before Christmas. Most have already been released from jail.

ExploreSixth defendant in YSL RICO indictment enters negotiated guilty plea

The negotiated guilty pleas bring the remaining number of defendants in the YSL case to 21. The original indictment charged 28 people, including Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

For the second day in a row, proceedings were derailed due to health concerns and problems. On Tuesday, Judge Ural Glanville, who had bronchitis, sent everyone home after one of the defendants, Jayden Myrick, reported feeling ill.

On Wednesday, proceedings were delayed as the court and jail worked to have defendants who had tested positive for COVID to at least appear via Zoom. At least three defendants tested positive for COVID and could not be present in the courtroom for Wednesday’s hearing.

A fourth defendant was having separate health issues related to his leg.

Defendants could waive their presence for the hearing and have their lawyers represent them but some didn’t want to do so. Their attorneys also appeared via Zoom after being in close contacts with their clients.

A former GBI forensic firearms expert was qualified to testify during trial before the judge ended proceedings for the day. All of the state witnesses, except one, have been qualified as experts for the trial.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

One of the defendants, Rodalius Ryan, told Glanville Wednesday he wanted to change attorneys or represent himself. Ryan’s attorney, Angela D’Williams, told Glanville that they had “a difference of opinion on legal strategies” and felt Ryan didn’t understand.

Ryan said D’Williams didn’t want to discuss his case with family members. Glanville explained that she couldn’t because there is no attorney-client privilege with relatives, only with the client.

After a brief discussion between the two, Ryan agreed to keep D’Williams as his attorney. There are still some defendants who have no attorneys.

Prosecutors have argued that YSL is a gang and Young Thug is one of its leaders and founders. Defense attorneys say it’s just a record label.

Thursday will be the last day of hearings, with the courthouse closed Friday and Monday for the New Year’s holiday, before jury selection starts Jan. 4. The trial is set to start Jan. 9.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo

Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too 10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Southwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

Deadly Christmas Day fire leaves family grieving again
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
1h ago
‘Like a scene from Home Alone’: Accused robber arrested after slipping on ice
1h ago
Deadly Christmas Day fire leaves family grieving again
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top