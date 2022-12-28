Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case

Atlanta rappers Slimelife Shawty, Gunna, and Lil Duke; Walter Murphy and Quantavious Grier entered negotiated pleas before Christmas. Most have already been released from jail.

Explore Sixth defendant in YSL RICO indictment enters negotiated guilty plea

The negotiated guilty pleas bring the remaining number of defendants in the YSL case to 21. The original indictment charged 28 people, including Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

For the second day in a row, proceedings were derailed due to health concerns and problems. On Tuesday, Judge Ural Glanville, who had bronchitis, sent everyone home after one of the defendants, Jayden Myrick, reported feeling ill.

On Wednesday, proceedings were delayed as the court and jail worked to have defendants who had tested positive for COVID to at least appear via Zoom. At least three defendants tested positive for COVID and could not be present in the courtroom for Wednesday’s hearing.

A fourth defendant was having separate health issues related to his leg.

Defendants could waive their presence for the hearing and have their lawyers represent them but some didn’t want to do so. Their attorneys also appeared via Zoom after being in close contacts with their clients.

A former GBI forensic firearms expert was qualified to testify during trial before the judge ended proceedings for the day. All of the state witnesses, except one, have been qualified as experts for the trial.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

One of the defendants, Rodalius Ryan, told Glanville Wednesday he wanted to change attorneys or represent himself. Ryan’s attorney, Angela D’Williams, told Glanville that they had “a difference of opinion on legal strategies” and felt Ryan didn’t understand.

Ryan said D’Williams didn’t want to discuss his case with family members. Glanville explained that she couldn’t because there is no attorney-client privilege with relatives, only with the client.

After a brief discussion between the two, Ryan agreed to keep D’Williams as his attorney. There are still some defendants who have no attorneys.

Prosecutors have argued that YSL is a gang and Young Thug is one of its leaders and founders. Defense attorneys say it’s just a record label.

Thursday will be the last day of hearings, with the courthouse closed Friday and Monday for the New Year’s holiday, before jury selection starts Jan. 4. The trial is set to start Jan. 9.