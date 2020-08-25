Man accused of shooting Lil Wayne’s tour bus takes plea deal

An argument between Winfrey and Carter started outside the Compound nightclub on Brady Avenue where Carter was performing in April 2015. And later on, Winfrey allegedly fired shots from his white Camaro, causing more than $20,000 worth of damage to the buses, according to police. He allegedly fired the shots to gain “street cred,” police said. No one was injured.

Winfrey was later arrested and indicted on multiple charges, and in February 2018, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“This defendant is a member of the Bloods street gang,” a district attorney told the court. “We can prove he was in the Camaro. Whether he was alone, we don’t know. At any rate, he is a party to these crimes.”

Winfrey appealed his sentence, claiming Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark pushed him into taking a plea deal he’d previously declined by threatening him with a harsh sentence if he went to trial. In June 2018, the conviction was overturned.

On Aug. 7, Winfrey accepted his second plea deal. He was released the same day from prison, but was held in the Cobb jail until being transferred to the Florida jail, records showed.