Sixth defendant in YSL RICO indictment enters negotiated guilty plea

With less than a month before trial starts, the six negotiated guilty pleas bring the remaining number of defendants to 23, including Young Thug. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 4.

There were 28 defendants named in the original indictment. Prosecutors have argued that YSL is a gang and Young Thug is one of its leaders and founders. Defense attorneys say it’s just a record label.

On Thursday, attorneys spent most of the morning questioning DeKalb County Jail Investigator Quinton Hall on his qualifications as an expert on gang classification at the jail.

Hall testified that he had identified over 50 gang members at the DeKalb County Jail, include co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey, and had over 100 hours of training, during his time as an investigator.

Dorsey’s attorney, Suri Chada Jimenez, argued Hall didn’t know much about gangs inside the jail. He said prosecutors were trying to get as many experts in to testify during trial.

“This is going to be a six to nine month (long) trial, not because of the evidence but because of the sideshow (prosecutors) are trying to put up,” Jimenez said. “They are trying to get everything in, everything that has nothing do to with the facts of the case.”

Dorsey, who was sentenced to life in prison last week in a 2019 DeKalb County fatal shooting, is alleged to hold a leadership position in the YSL street gang.

According to the indictment, Dorsey allegedly ordered and directed Sumlin to kill a fellow gang member for disrespecting Dorsey and refusing to put money in his account.

Dorsey is charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO act and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jimenez argued prosecutors were trying to group in people who are not experts with those who actually are to bolster their testimony.

“If you put them all there, they all sound very important but they are not,” he said.

Judge Ural Glanville decided Hall did not qualified as an expert.

“I’m not going to qualify him at this point in time,” Glanville said.