BREAKING: Young Thug arrested in Atlanta, charged with 2 gang counts

Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rapper Young Thug has been arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on gang-related charges, online jail records show.
Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, better known as Young Thug, was booked into jail Monday on two separate counts, according to jail records. He is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in street gang activity.
Williams’ RICO Act charge stems from an alleged offense in January 2013, while the gang activity charge is related to allegations from May 2018, jail records show.
The influential rapper was taken into custody by Atlanta police, but the department has not shared any information about the arrest. A police spokeswoman directed inquiries to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
The Fulton DA’s office has not responded to requests for further information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
