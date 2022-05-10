BREAKING: Young Thug arrested in Atlanta, charged with 2 gang counts

Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, better known as Young Thug, was booked into jail Monday on two separate counts, according to jail records. He is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in street gang activity.

Williams’ RICO Act charge stems from an alleged offense in January 2013, while the gang activity charge is related to allegations from May 2018, jail records show.