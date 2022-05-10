What is Young Thug’s YSL Records?

Atlanta has long been one of the most influential creative centers for hip-hop and R&B, and in recent years, Young Thug’s YSL Records (aka Young Stoner Life or Young Slime Life) has been a growing presence. The label’s impact on the charts can’t be denied.
Young Thug was originally signed to fellow Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, but announced the launch of his own imprint in 2016. The label’s first, and most successful signing, was another Atlantan, Gunna, whose “Drip Season” mixtape was released that year. Early this year, Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” his third album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.
Other artists with solo releases on YSL are Lil Keed and Strick, though many others have appeared on the label’s compilations, including Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and Karlae (aka Jerrika Karlae, Young Thug’s fiancee).
In 2021, both the YSL compilation “Slime Language 2″ and Young Thug’s own second album “Punk” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Young Thug’s highest profile appearances have been as a featured artist on No. 1 hits by Caml Cabello (”Havana”), Drake (”Way 2 Sexy”) and Travis Scott (”Franchise”). He won a Grammy as a co-writer on Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”
