What is Young Thug’s YSL Records?

Young Thug was originally signed to fellow Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, but announced the launch of his own imprint in 2016. The label’s first, and most successful signing, was another Atlantan, Gunna, whose “Drip Season” mixtape was released that year. Early this year, Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” his third album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

Other artists with solo releases on YSL are Lil Keed and Strick, though many others have appeared on the label’s compilations, including Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and Karlae (aka Jerrika Karlae, Young Thug’s fiancee).