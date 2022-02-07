Hamburger icon
UPDATE: Atlanta officer stable after being shot in leg; GBI investigating

A police officer was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. (Credit: NewsChopper2)

Credit: NewsChopper2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 minute ago

An Atlanta police officer was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

Few details about the incident have been released, but during a City Council meeting, Councilman Dustin Hillis said the officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable. The shooting happened at the Colonial Square Apartment Homes along Old Hapeville Road in southwest Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News. The officer’s condition was not released.

At the scene, multiple police vehicles lined the streets just outside of the complex, NewsChopper2 showed. Police tape sectioned off a few buildings in the complex, according to the news station.

Authorities did not say why the officer responded to that location. No suspect information was provided.

“I want to, of course, keep that officer, his friends, family and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers, and hope for his speedy recovery,” Hillis said.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

