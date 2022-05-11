BREAKING: Rapper Gunna now in Fulton jail on racketeering charge

Williams was eventually indicted in DeKalb County on multiple felony drug charges, while Kitchens’ charges were considered misdemeanors. Kitchens pleaded guilty to a window tint violation in 2019, and prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of marijuana possession. He was sentenced to 6 months probation and has since filed a notice of appeal in his case.

Williams’ DeKalb charges are still pending.

Prosecutors say Young Slime Life is a criminal street gang co-founded by Williams in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta with ties to the national Bloods gang. YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is also the name of Young Thug’s record label. As Williams rose to stardom, so did the profile of YSL thanks to frequent mentions in his music, prosecutors said.

In Monday’s indictment, prosecutors laid out several instances they said furthered the YSL conspiracy. Kitchens’ involvement appears to be tied to the 2017 Brookhaven traffic stop. Also noted in the indictment is a 2018 traffic stop during which Williams, Kitchens and other associates of YSL in another car were pulled over for speeding.

One of the vehicles contained several weapons with high-capacity magazines, according to the indictment.

Like Williams, Kitchens is also accused of furthering the interests of YSL through his rap music, social media posts and music videos. Willis said Tuesday the First Amendment is “one of our most precious rights,” but she said free speech doesn’t protect someone from having their own words become evidence in a criminal proceeding.

Gunna is signed to the YSL label. He was featured on Lil Baby’s 2018 hit “Drip Too Hard,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100. He has also collaborated with artists such as Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly and fellow Atlanta rapper Future, as well as with Young Thug.