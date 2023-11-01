Young Thug case: Jury seated after nearly 10 months

The selection process started in January

3 minutes ago
The process of selecting a jury was supposed to start by 10 a.m. and go fairly smoothly, but as many things have gone since the sweeping “Young Slime Life” gang case began, the final selection process was marred with delays and issues.

In the end, the panel of 18, which includes 12 trial jurors and six alternates, was selected around 3 p.m. after almost two hours of discussion between attorneys. The jury consists of 11 Black women, three Black men, two white women and two white men.

No challenges were issued by either prosecutors or defense attorneys.

Jurors are now expected to serve on a trial that will last months and is slated to start on Nov. 27.

On Wednesday, a juror was excused after telling the court that her job would not pay her while she serves jury duty. Then the process was delayed for a couple of hours after two jurors did not appear Wednesday morning.

One of the absent prospects was a flight attendant who was out of town and notified the court of that. Judge Ural Glanville excused the juror but ordered her to report back on Nov. 15 to explain why she wasn’t available on Wednesday morning.

“I have to make certain decisions,” Glanville said.

Another prospective juror, who had also notified the court ahead of time, was delayed due to a medical appointment.

Glanville had originally set the Monday after Thanksgiving as the date to seat a jury but Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, brought to the court’s attention an issue relating to the speedy trial demand he had filed on behalf of his client. If a jury was not seated by the start of the next court term, which is Nov. 6, the charges could have been dismissed.

Since January, more than 2,000 Fulton County residents were summoned to fulfill their civic duty. It took nine months to seat the jury due to a variety of factors from jurors getting in trouble to defendants being severed from the case and deputies being arrested.

Next week, attorneys will argue a series of motions relating to music lyrics from Young Thug and others being used as evidence of gang and criminal activity. Two excused jurors, who were held in contempt of court earlier this year, will have to be in the courtroom for the first two weeks of trial, as part of their sentence.

A May 2022 indictment charged Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and 27 of his alleged associates with violating the state’s RICO Act. Prosecutors have argued that YSL is a gang and Young Thug is one of its leaders and founders. Defense attorneys say it’s a record label.

Bond has been denied multiple times for the Grammy-winning rapper and his co-defendants since they were arrested in May 2022. Out of the 28 defendants originally named in the indictment, only seven are set to go to trial at the end of the month after eight, including Gunna and Young Thug’s brother Quantavious Grier, took plea deals and 12 others had their cases severed.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

