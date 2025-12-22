Young Thug’s attorneys argued the state missed a 60-day deadline to hold a forfeiture hearing — now he’s getting back cash, cars and jewelry.
Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.
The longest trial in Georgia history, starting in 2022, has finally ended. Here are some of the numbers in the sprawling and slow-moving case
The longest criminal trial in Georgia history was broadcast on YouTube, amassing tens of thousands of followers.
Atlanta attorneys say Fulton DA Fani Willis’ office overcharged defendants from the beginning.
A man who faced life in prison in a sprawling Fulton County gang and racketeering case gets five years behind bars after pleading guilty to reduced charges.
Judge expresses surprise at plea terms ahead of sentencing.
Deamonte Kendrick, who performs under the stage name Yak Gotti, is finally headed home after nearly three years behind bars at the Fulton County Rice Street jail.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will not be sent to prison after reposting an investigator’s photo to his social media page with a caption calling the witness a liar, a judge ruled,...
‘Brian Steel’ is a track on the rapper’s joint album with PartyNextDoor.