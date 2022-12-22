YSL Gang Trial in Atlanta - Continuing coverage

Opening statements in Young Thug trial set to begin Monday
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton judge’s service dog attends court each day

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence in trial

Juror kept under surveillance by DA’s office can stay in pool, Fulton judge rules

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug case: Potential juror detained over emails sent to court staff

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug case: Fulton prosecutors kept potential juror under surveillance

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State declines to prosecute YSL defendant after latest murder conviction

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list

Credit: Steve Schaefer

YSL defendant convicted of deadly shooting that was caught on camera

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s lawyers want co-defendant removed from trial due to antics

Credit: Miguel Martinez

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top