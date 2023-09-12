State declines to prosecute YSL defendant after latest murder conviction

Just seven people remain in the ongoing “Young Slime Life” gang trial after prosecutors on Tuesday decided not to pursue charges against a defendant who was recently convicted of murder.

Prosecutor Adriane Love said the DA’s office would “nolle pros” Cordarius Dorsey’s two counts in light of his most recent conviction and life sentence. Last week, a Fulton County jury convicted Dorsey of the Jan. 2020 murder of 44-year-old Xavier Turner. The deadly shooting was captured on surveillance video outside a College Park barbershop.

It was Dorsey’s second time being convicted of murdering someone on camera in less than a year. Given Dorsey’s two life sentences without the possibility of parole, Love said she would drop his gang charges “in the interest of judicial economy and efficiency.”

That brings to seven the number of remaining defendants in the sweeping YSL gang and racketeering trial, including award-winning rapper Young Thug.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the leader and co-founder of Young Slime Life, which prosecutors say is a criminal street gang based in South Atlanta. The Grammy-winning rapper, who was among 28 people charged in the case, has been in jail since his May 2022 arrest.

Jury selection in the YSL case began Jan. 4 and is still underway more than eight months later.

Dorsey’s removal from the lengthy trial could bode well for Williams, whose attorneys wanted Dorsey gone over his courtroom antics. In a recent motion, Williams’ lawyers said Dorsey’s conduct might “sabotage” their client’s right to a fair trial.

In an interview outside the courtroom, Dorsey’s attorney, Suri Chadha Jimenez, said his client has no involvement in YSL and never should have been charged in the case.

“I’m a little disappointed that it took the state nine months to realize this is a major waste of taxpayer dollars,” Chadha Jimenez said. “Mr. Dorsey should have never been part of this. He was already serving a life sentence without parole.”

Chief Judge Ural Glanville said he would return Dorsey to the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

As court adjourned for the day, Chadha Jimenez shook hands with his colleagues and some of the defendants he’s gotten to know over the course of this year. He also told the judge that he would miss him.

“Until next time, sir,” Glanville responded.