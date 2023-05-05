BreakingNews
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
YSL Case: Young Thug's brother back in jail on gun charge

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

He had a murder conviction overturned, then accepted a plea deal in the sweeping Fulton County gang and racketeering case involving alleged members of “Young Slime Life.”

Now Young Thug’s brother is back in jail after being arrested Thursday on a gun charge.

Quantavious Grier, who performs under the stage name “Unfoonk,” is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, participating in criminal street gang activity, not wearing a seatbelt and a window tint violation, Fulton County jail records show.

He was booked into the jail late Thursday, less than six months after taking a plea deal in the massive “Young Slime Life” gang case.

As part of the December deal, Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

He was released from jail after being sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and the balance on probation. Under the conditions of that agreement, he was to complete 750 hours of community service and prohibited from possessing guns, court records show.

He was also forbidden from talking to his brother, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, or any of the other 28 co-defendants named in the sprawling Fulton County gang indictment handed down last year.

Prosecutors say Williams is the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which they allege is a southwest Atlanta gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s crime.

Young Thug’s attorneys strongly contest the charges, arguing that YSL is simply the name of the award-winning rapper’s record label.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information on Grier’s latest arrest. Records show this is his ninth time being arrested in Fulton County since 2006.

