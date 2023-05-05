YSL Case: Young Thug’s brother back in jail on gun charge

He was released from jail after being sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and the balance on probation. Under the conditions of that agreement, he was to complete 750 hours of community service and prohibited from possessing guns, court records show.

He was also forbidden from talking to his brother, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, or any of the other 28 co-defendants named in the sprawling Fulton County gang indictment handed down last year.

Prosecutors say Williams is the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which they allege is a southwest Atlanta gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s crime.

Young Thug’s attorneys strongly contest the charges, arguing that YSL is simply the name of the award-winning rapper’s record label.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information on Grier’s latest arrest. Records show this is his ninth time being arrested in Fulton County since 2006.

