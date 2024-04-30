A.M. ATL: Nuclear power and your pocketbook

Morning, y’all! Bad news on the weather front: Much of the metro should expect to see rain this morning, with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms.

A quick traffic alert: A big rig spilled soda on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, closing northbound lanes near I-20.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter has the latest on Israel-Hamas war protests on Georgia college campuses, Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Atlanta and Matt Ryan’s new TV gig. Plus the AJC’s hip-hop doc at the Atlanta Film Festival.

But first: What the end of the Plant Vogtle saga means for your power bill.

***

BALLOONING BILLS

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Plant Vogtle’s nuclear expansion is finally finished! And only about seven years behind schedule and $21 billion over budget!

The reactor dubbed Unit 4 finally went online Monday, about nine months after its sibling. They’re the first pair of new commercial reactors built in the U.S. in more than three decades — and Georgia Power says the plant south of Augusta is now the country’s largest generator of carbon-free electricity.

That ain’t nothing, environmentally speaking.

But how much is it going to cost ratepayers like you?

Overall, we’re talking about $7.56 billion of the construction costs relayed to customers. The average customer already paid a total of about $1,000 in fees before the first new unit went live last year.

before the first new unit went live last year. That first unit raised monthly power bills by about $5.42 .

. Now that the final unit is online, expect another hike of about $9 to hit your bill as soon as next month.

The timeline for paying off the full construction cost is a little murky, my AJC colleague Drew Kann says. The charges are cooked into base rates, which are controlled by the Public Service Commission, and new customers could speed up the process.

But expect those extra charges to be on your bill for a hot minute.

“The new Vogtle units are a key piece of our strategy to meet the energy needs of our customers not only tomorrow, but 20 years from now,” Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene said.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning.

Keep scrolling for more news.

***

CAMPUS PROTESTS

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

School police and the Georgia State Patrol arrested several protesters Monday morning, shortly after they set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on UGA’s North Campus quad. During subsequent protests, at least two students said the school suspended them.

At Emory University, faculty staged an afternoon walk-out. President Greg Fenves apologized for previously describing the protests as being led by outsiders.

Morehouse College says it has no plans to rescind its offer for President Joe Biden to speak at its May 19 commencement.

Meanwhile, at Georgia Southern: Several hundred demonstrators gathered to object to a series of university decisions that participants said “erases” the LGBTQ community.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» A squatter recently spent 10 days in a $600,000 home in western Cobb County before police arrested him on burglary charges.

» As the 10-year anniversary of Russell and Shirley Dermond’s unsolved slayings at Lake Oconee approaches, authorities increased the reward for information to $25,000.

» A Gwinnett County man filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the referendum on a new city of Mulberry.

***

VP IN ATL

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta, stopping by the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs before participating in a moderated conversation with hosts of the popular “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. She touted economic opportunities for Black business leaders.

“One of the compelling reasons for me to start this tour now is to ask all the leaders here for help in getting the word out about what’s available to entrepreneurs and small businesses,” Harris said.

» Georgia mom and infant projects awarded $6 million in federal grants

***

TRAGEDY IN CHARLOTTE

A shootout with a wanted man left four law enforcement officers dead at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Four more sustained injuries.

***

WINNER REVEALED

The Oregon resident who won the massive $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this month is an immigrant from Laos who’s battling cancer.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» The Braves lost 2-1 to the Mariners. Starting pitcher Max Fried threw six no-hit innings before A.J. Minter surrendered the walk-off homer.

» Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan signed a deal to join the panel on “The NFL Today.” He effectively replaces Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason on the weekly pregame show from CBS.

» Georgia men’s basketball landed the commitment of Somto Cyril, a top-50 recruit from Atlanta’s Overtime Elite Academy. But he may enter the NBA draft.

***

AJC AT THE MOVIES

Credit: Kymani Culmer for the AJC Credit: Kymani Culmer for the AJC

The Atlanta Film Festival will screen the AJC’s hip-hop documentary, “The South Got Something to Say,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Plaza Theatre. Individual tickets can be purchased here for $16 plus fees.

» Two AJC documentaries nominated for Southeast Emmys

***

EILISH EN ROUTE

Pop star Billie Eilish’s freshly announced tour features two November dates at State Farm Arena. An American Express presale starts today, with sales open to the general public Friday.

***

A HEALTHIER PIZZA

Pizza Verdura Sincera, which offers vegan pies, is now doing business in Zesto’s longtime LIttle Five Points location.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» You can watch Channel 2 on Dish TV again

» Atlanta superintendent search raises more questions for some parents

» Alleged hit-and-run driver sought in Cobb

» Morehouse medical school founder, UPS CEO named Georgia Trustees

» CDC: ‘Vampire facials’ at New Mexico spa led to HIV infections

***

ON THIS DATE

April 30, 1945

A momentous day as World War II finally neared its end: Italian dictator Benito Mussolini died by hanging, troops freed around 32,000 people at the Nazi concentration camp in Dachau and German leader Adolf Hitler committed suicide (though the latter wouldn’t be confirmed for a bit).

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: AP Credit: AP

AP photographer Shawn Thew captured police officers saluting the remains of retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. as they lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. Puckett, a Columbus native who died last month, was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: Check out these new photos of the Horsehead Nebula, courtesy of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Trippy!

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.