Georgia mom and infant projects awarded $6 million of federal grants

Deaths of pregnant women and new mothers within a year of giving birth is a persistent problem in Georgia, despite a decade of work to try to better understand and prevent these deaths, The AJC reported.

“It’s time that something happens, and I think this is, at least, a very good start,” said David Williams, President and CEO of Southside Medical Center.

Gathered in the room during Monday’s announcement were 30 mothers, physicians, hospital administrators and community groups from across Georgia, some of whom receive Healthy Start funding. In total, $6 million of new Healthy Start grants will go to mom and baby programs in Atlanta, Macon, Dublin and Marietta this year.

Southside Medical Center has not had an infant or mother die in the last several years, said Williams. He attributes the success to early intervention during pregnancies, post-partum care after birth and access to care at the clinic even when a person lacks insurance or cannot pay.

“We haven’t lost anyone,” said Williams.

But for Atlanta resident, Karyn Langford, it was a close call during her pregnancy when she contracted COVID-19, a blood clot and diabetes. She was cared for by Southside’s medical staff who found a safe window to deliver her daughter, Denistinee, who is now 2-years-old.

“I really thank Southside, because I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Langford said.

Langford shared her story -- as did several other moms -- during a nearly two hour discussion on how to make birth in Georgia safer. The event was facilitated by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration that awards the grants.

Several of Georgia’s large universities participated in the conversation to discuss what they are already doing to improve health outcomes for moms and babies. Mercer University, which will also receive a $1 million Healthy Start grant, is working on maternal mental health. Augusta University is working on substance use treatment for new moms. Morehouse College is cross-training new physicians in public health and primary care.

The Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Fulton County has received Healthy Start grants since 1997, and on Monday it was announced the organization will receive $1 million. The money will pay for six employees who coordinate care for more than 300 pregnant women and their families as well as a blood pressure monitoring nurse, a fatherhood coordinator and a therapist, said Executive Director Jemea Dorsey.

Dorsey said she was inspired by the conversation and wanted to connect with several of the participants.

“It’s always easy to get discouraged, but then you’re in rooms like this and you’re hearing about the good work,” said Dorsey.

2024 Healthy Start grants in Georgia

$990,000 - Southside Medical Center -- Atlanta

$1,008,333 - Center for Black Women’s Wellness -- Atlanta

$1,008,333 - Georgia State University Research Foundation -- Atlanta

$1,008,333 - Laurens County Board of Health -- Dublin

$1,008,333 - The Corporation of Mercer University -- Macon

$1,008,333 - Wellstar Health System -- Marietta