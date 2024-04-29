Politics

Late Medal of Honor recipient from Georgia honored at U.S. Capitol

Jean Puckett, seated in foreground center, the wife of retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., sits with her children, Martha Puckett and Thomas Puckett, during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The remains of Col. Puckett, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient for acts performed during the Korean War, lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda. Puckett died April 8 at his home in Columbus, Ga., at the age of 97. (Shawn Thew, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jean Puckett, seated in foreground center, the wife of retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., sits with her children, Martha Puckett and Thomas Puckett, during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The remains of Col. Puckett, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient for acts performed during the Korean War, lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda. Puckett died April 8 at his home in Columbus, Ga., at the age of 97. (Shawn Thew, Pool Photo via AP)
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders and top military officials gathered Monday at the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to a retired Army colonel and decorated war hero who died early this month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell quoted retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. in remarks in his honor during a brief memorial ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.

“‘Dear God, don’t let me get a bunch of good guys killed,’” said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. “That’s how the man we honor today, a well-trained professional soldier, greeted the task before him as he assumed command of the 8th Army Ranger Company in 1950 with humility and with clear eyes about the horrors of war.”

Puckett was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War when he died April 8 in Columbus. He was 97.

Puckett, a native of Tifton, attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as an Army officer in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. It was his service in Korea that earned him the most accolades, and in 2021 President Joe Biden awarded him a Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor for his service during that conflict.

He was cited for leading his unit of 50 Rangers in Korea against a half-dozen waves of Chinese counterattacks. In the final battle, Puckett was seriously injured but continued to call in for artillery support. He told his team to leave him behind, but they refused and dragged him to safety.

His family attended Monday’s ceremony alongside top congressional officials and military brass, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and eight other Medal of Honor recipients. Georgia U.S. Reps. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, and Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, were also in the audience.

House Speaker Mike Johnson in his remarks noted that his oldest son is headed to the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall to begin his own military career.

“It’s my hope that my son, Jack, and the next generation of service members and war fighters learn from Col. Puckett’s example and aspire to the same great virtues of valor and honor and courage,” the Louisiana Republican said.

After the private ceremony, an urn holding Puckett’s ashes and a folded U.S. flag were on display for an hourlong public viewing in the rotunda.

Puckett is a rare private citizen to have lain in honor at the U.S. Capitol, joining a short list that also includes Rosa Parks and the Rev. Billy Graham.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

