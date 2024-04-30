Gwinnett man sues to stop Mulberry cityhood referendum

The charter states that Mulberry can’t collect a municipal property tax unless voters approve it in a referendum and spells out which services the city will provide: zoning, code enforcement and storm water management.

Those things infringe on the home rule powers that the Georgia Constitution grants cities, said Allen Lightcap, the attorney for litigant Stephen Hughes.

“Unfortunately, we have a case where there are serious questions of constitutionality over the main facet of the city that the proponents have been touting to the voters,” Lightcap said.

Lightcap cited a 1981 Georgia Supreme Court ruling, Peacock v. Georgia Municipal Association, in saying the Legislature can only regulate cities’ authorities to tax and choose services through general law that applies to all cities, not local law that singles out one area. The law that proposed the Mulberry charter, SB 333, was a local law introduced by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford.

Lightcap is also challenging the creation of the city of Mableton in Cobb County on different grounds.

Dixon and state Rep. Chuck Efstration, who would live in the new city, are leading the campaign for it. They say the city would grant its’ 41,000 residents more local control over zoning amid backlash to a proposal for hundreds of apartments in the area. They have pointed to Peachtree Corners, the only more populous city in Gwinnett, as a model because Peachtree Corners does not levy a city property tax.

Hughes, 70, a retired safety director for a road building company, said he attended the legislators’ town hall meeting last week about the proposed city and heard the comparison to Peachtree Corners. But a quick Google search found a 2018 article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about that city’s charter rewrite when similar questionable language was flagged.

The article quoted a resident who said she felt “bamboozled” and “cheated.”

“I certainly don’t want to feel that way and I don’t want my neighbors and my friends living in the area to feel that way,” Hughes said. “I don’t want people to vote yes to the thing and not have the information. When I saw that it was unconstitutional, I wanted to challenge it.”

Citizens for Mulberry, a pro-city special interest committee, said in a statement that developers were behind the lawsuit.

“No court in Georgia has ever declared this city charter structure as unconstitutional and we expect this lawsuit will fail,” the group said in a statement posted to social media.

Gwinnett County over the weekend released a study from Valdosta State University that projected the county would lose almost $8.2 million in revenues to the new city, but save about $1.9 million in storm water expenses, for a net loss of more than $6 million. However, the study noted Mulberry officials would have to negotiate with Gwinnett County for services the city will not provide, impacting revenues and expenses in other ways.

Mulberry would cover 26 square miles in the northeastern corner of Gwinnett, stopping at the county line and the city of Braselton. The western and southern borders match those of Efstration’s district. Its’ residents would have a median household income of about $121,000, wealthier than any other Gwinnett city or the county as a whole.

Its’ population would be majority white in a county that is 36% white. There is no multi-family housing in the proposed boundaries.