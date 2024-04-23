No plans to rescind Biden invitation, top Morehouse official says

When word spread that President Joe Biden would serve as Morehouse College’s 2024 commencement speaker, a loud contingent of students and alumni demanded that the Atlanta-based Black college rescind the invitation.

They argued that Biden was on the wrong side of the Israel-Hamas war and that he was using Morehouse as a prop to increase his sagging poll numbers among Black male voters.

A top Morehouse official said in an interview Monday the college is continuing with its plans for Biden to speak at its May 19 ceremony.