Two AJC documentaries nominated for Southeast Emmys

“We wanted the documentary to be a visually powerful way to bring Alexander’s story to life, to show the awe he inspired and the haunting turmoil he faced,” said Kempner. “For me, though, his story also is a reminder that remarkable people live among us, sometimes in the most unexpected of places.”

“It’s truly exciting to be recognized for these two documentaries,” said Ryon Horne, who co-produced both documentaries with his brother and AJC multimedia journalist Tyson Horne. “Everyone worked so hard on the productions, so to be nominated is like the ultimate measure of a job well done.”

In 2019, Horne won his first Southeast Emmy for the AJC documentary “Bronco Goes to Camp” about Camp Twin Lakes, a place for medically fragile children and those facing life-altering struggles.

“We’re thrilled about both nominations,” said AJC president and publisher Andrew Morse. “These films reflect The AJC’s investment in world-class video journalism, and our focus on the most important and the most interesting stories across Atlanta, Georgia and the South.”

WANF-TV, the local CBS affiliate owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television, received the most nominations with 49.

Investigative reporter Brandon Keefe, who has already collected 126 Emmys in his lifetime including 74 over 11 years at 11Alive, moved to WANF last year and picked up 15 more nominations this year.

NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) received 40 nominations followed by ABC affiliate WSB-TV with 25, Univision Atlanta and MundoHispanico with 16 each, Fox affiliate WAGA-TV with 15, Georgia Public Broadcasting with 13, Telemundo Atlanta with 11 and WABE-TV with five.

The Southeast Emmys, overseen by the Southeast chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, covers more than 140 categories in local television covering stations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.

It will name the winners at an annual gala at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead on Saturday, June 15.

Find the complete list of nominees at southeastemmy.com.