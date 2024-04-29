Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit on Monday

The campaign announced the trip to Atlanta to launch the economic tour days after confirming Biden’s plans to deliver the commencement speech at Morehouse College, which drew backlash from some students and faculty who have vowed to protest his speech to vent their frustration with his agenda.

And it coincides with ongoing protests at campuses around the nation, including Emory University in Atlanta, from demonstrators who are critical of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden’s campaign is working to rekindle the tenuous alliance of urban liberals, suburban moderates, disaffected Republicans and Black voters who fueled his narrow 2020 victory in Georgia, which marked the first time the state voted Democratic in nearly three decades.

Trump and other Republicans see Georgia as a cornerstone of his comeback bid, and have been working to undercut Biden’s support among Black voters.

Trump’s advisers have pointed to a recent visit to a Chick-fil-A in the Vine City neighborhood, where a Black GOP activist helped organize a rousing welcome for Trump that went viral in conservative media.

While some polls show Trump is gaining ground among Black voters, traditionally the Democratic Party’s most reliable constituency, most show Biden retains an enormous lead among those voters.

Emory University political scientist Alan Abramowitz, who recently published an analysis of electoral trends, noted Trump’s “surprisingly robust support” among Black voters in some recent polls.

But Abramowitz said recent exit polling and turnout trends made him skeptical of surveys that suggested Republicans were “on the verge of a big breakthrough with Black voters.”

Democrats also note that the Republican National Committee has scaled back plans to maintain outreach centers for minority voters in political battlegrounds. At least three GOP outreach offices in Georgia have closed since 2021.

Harris’s spate of campaign travel this year aims to put a spotlight on her party’s top policy priorities. She trekked to Atlanta in January to give a pep talk to frustrated voting rights advocates who are facing steep challenges after a series of humbling political and legal setbacks.

She recently joined with reality star Kim Kardashian to promote criminal justice measures aimed at steering non-violent drug offenders from longer prison sentences. And she will travel to Florida this week for her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour on the same day the state’s anti-abortion law takes effect.

At her Atlanta event, Harris is likely to highlight federal infrastructure and green energy packages that Biden signed into law, along with his decisions to cancel about $153 billion in debt for more than 4 million student borrowers. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is among the GOP leaders who have challenged the student debt relief plans in court.

She is also expected to promote the recently announce $158 million federal grant for the construction of The Stitch — a planned 14-acre greenspace over the Downtown Connector.

The long-planned park spanning the busy Atlanta highway is one of several projects that seek to reconnect intown neighborhoods cut off by construction of interstate highways.

Harris will be joined by some of the state’s senior Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the state Democratic Party.