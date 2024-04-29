Crime & Public Safety

Alleged hit-and-run driver sought in Cobb

Unidentified woman was crossing Austell Road when she was struck twice, killed, police say
Cobb County police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.

By
2 minutes ago

Cobb County police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman as she crossed Austell Road early Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., the woman, who police have been unable to identify, was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk near the intersection with Hicks Road, not far from Windy Hill Road.

At the same time, two vehicles were headed north on Austell Road, Cobb police said. First, a white 2014 Ford Econoline struck the woman with its driver’s-side mirror but did not stop. She was then hit again by a Chrysler 200. That driver stopped and notified authorities. He was not injured.

The woman died at the scene. She was described as in her late 20s to early 40s.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

