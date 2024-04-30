Georgia Bulldogs land Top 50 recruit, a former Kentucky signee from Atlanta

Until very recently, Cyril was a 2024 signee for the Kentucky Wildcats. But the Top 50 recruit was released from his national letter of intent after coach John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas. Cyril has since been pursued by a number of major programs, including Kentucky and Arkansas but also Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgetown and Cincinnati, before settling on coach Mike White’s Bulldogs.

Cyril made his announcement on social media, but also sent out a media release via Overtime Elite, which is coached by former Georgia Bulldog Damien Wilkins.

“I’m going to play for UGA,” the native Nigerian said in a YouTube video released Monday night. … I know those guys. I played with Silas (Demary). I played in the same tournament with Asa (Newell). I’m officially a ‘Dawg.’”

As for the NBA, Cyril indicated in the interview that he was doing that primarily for the pre-draft experience of working out for teams and learning from pros. Years ago, the NCAA adopted a rule that allows players to declare for the draft and retain their eligibility as long as they withdraw their name before draft day.

At least on the video, Cyril made it sound somewhat unlikely he would turn professional this year.

“I wish to have the experience and get the information I need from the right people, direct from people I can trust,” Cyril said. “Those are people I’ll be seeing soon, maybe next year or whatever it may be, and see what I need to improve on.”

Cyril ranks No. 44 overall and the ninth-ranked center in the nation in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports.com rankings composite. He averaged 9.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks a game last season, but played only seven games due to a hand injury.

Cyril, 19, joins 5-star recruit Asa Newell as the Bulldogs’ only two high school signees. He is the fifth addition overall along with three transfers: Dakota Leffew and DeShane Montgomery from Mount Saint Mary’s in Maryland and forward Justin Abson from Appalachian State.

