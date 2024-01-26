UGA student protester says she has been suspended by university

University of Georgia student Zeena Mohamed said she has been suspended by the university for participating in Monday’s campus protests.
Mohamed, a UGA senior, was arrested Monday morning with more than a dozen other people for trespassing on the Old College lawn.
She said Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group on UGA’s campus, also had been suspended. The group, to which Mohamed belongs, has accused Israel of “genocide” in its war in Gaza.
A UGA spokesperson wouldn’t immediately confirm or deny the suspensions to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter.
But the AJC reporter reviewed a three-page letter Mohamed said she received electronically from UGA on Monday afternoon notifying her of the suspension. The letter cited several violations, including “reckless disruption or obstruction of teaching, research, administration or other University activities.”
The letter stated that the suspension would go into effect at 5:11 p.m. Monday if Mohamed didn’t provide UGA with a reason not to suspend her. She received the electronic notice nine minutes before the suspension went into effect, according to a screenshot she shared with an AJC reporter.
Another protester told demonstrators earlier Monday that she also had been suspended by UGA for participating in protests.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez