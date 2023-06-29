News

Emory University president apologizes for ‘mischaracterization’ of protests

19 minutes ago

In a message to the community Monday morning, Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves said the school is reviewing how it works with outside law enforcement agencies.

Emory officials initially said a demonstration at the Atlanta campus last week was organized by “outside protesters.”

“It is clear to us now that this information was not fully accurate, and I apologize for that mischaracterization,” Fenves wrote Monday, amid calls for his removal.

Fifteen students and one professor were among those arrested Thursday after a demonstration in which protesters tried to set up an encampment at the center of campus. The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol were called in to assist. The agencies have been criticized for the use of force — including pepper balls, chemical irritants and at least one Taser — that was recorded during the crack down.

Now, Fenves said the university is launching a “thorough review” of Thursday’s events, which will include looking at how Emory engages with external law enforcement agencies.

“The videos of these interactions are deeply distressing.” Fenves wrote. “I am committed to supporting our students and faculty who wish to express their views peacefully. We will not tolerate conduct that undermines these efforts.”

Fenves emphasized that an encampment will still not be permitted at Emory, arguing that it would affect everything from final exams to the school’s ability to hold its May 13 commencement.

“I remain firm that such encampments cannot be permitted at Emory,” he wrote.

