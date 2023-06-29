Emory University president apologizes for ‘mischaracterization’ of protests

Fifteen students and one professor were among those arrested Thursday after a demonstration in which protesters tried to set up an encampment at the center of campus. The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol were called in to assist. The agencies have been criticized for the use of force — including pepper balls, chemical irritants and at least one Taser — that was recorded during the crack down.

Now, Fenves said the university is launching a “thorough review” of Thursday’s events, which will include looking at how Emory engages with external law enforcement agencies.

“The videos of these interactions are deeply distressing.” Fenves wrote. “I am committed to supporting our students and faculty who wish to express their views peacefully. We will not tolerate conduct that undermines these efforts.”

Fenves emphasized that an encampment will still not be permitted at Emory, arguing that it would affect everything from final exams to the school’s ability to hold its May 13 commencement.

“I remain firm that such encampments cannot be permitted at Emory,” he wrote.