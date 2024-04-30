TRAFFIC UPDATE | Overturned big rig spills soda onto Fulton Industrial

A lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer closed northbound lanes of Fulton Industrial Boulevard at I-20 early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The area is not far from the Fulton County Airport, also known as Charlie Brown Field.

One lane reopened around 6:15 a.m., but heavy traffic jams remain.

The big rig was carrying soda that spilled onto the road, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported. It is causing backups on I-20′s westbound exit ramp as well, meaning traffic is slowing down on both sides of the interstate.

**UPDATE** Right lane of Fulton Industrial Blvd/nb is open but still a mess. Continue to avoid. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/S02xv1owAs — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 30, 2024

To avoid the backup, commuters should use Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, Discovery Boulevard or Thornton Road, according to the traffic center.

