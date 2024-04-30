TRAFFIC UPDATE | Overturned big rig spills soda onto Fulton Industrial

BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig spills soda onto Fulton Industrial
An overturned big rig blocked Fulton Industrial Boulevard, causing backups on I-20 early Tuesday morning.

A lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer closed northbound lanes of Fulton Industrial Boulevard at I-20 early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The area is not far from the Fulton County Airport, also known as Charlie Brown Field.

One lane reopened around 6:15 a.m., but heavy traffic jams remain.

The big rig was carrying soda that spilled onto the road, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported. It is causing backups on I-20′s westbound exit ramp as well, meaning traffic is slowing down on both sides of the interstate.

To avoid the backup, commuters should use Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, Discovery Boulevard or Thornton Road, according to the traffic center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

