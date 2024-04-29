‘Erased’? Georgia Southern LGBTQ students, allies stage campus protest

Ellen Murphy, a grad student, organized the demonstration along with a handful of others, including members of Georgia Southern’s LGBTQ student organization, the Gay-Straight Alliance. She said she was pleased that the protesters were “visible and unified,” and she garnered loud support while outlining the group’s grievances.

Complaints ranged from the suspension of an inclusion training program, Safe Space, to the relocation of health care resource listings from a public website to a password-protected internal network to Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero ordering the removal of a poster from the school’s counseling center promoting gender-affirming care.

The Safe Space training was paused because a compliance review of University System of Georgia principles found the program violated policy revisions made in recent years regarding academic freedom, Georgia Southern administrator Dominique A. Quarles said. Georgia’s public colleges and universities are prohibited from offering programs that make diversity statements, reflecting pushes from socially conservative state lawmakers who have expressed concerns about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in taxpayer-funded educational institutions.

The university is exploring alternative approaches to restore Safe Space or to offer similar training that doesn’t violate University System policy, Quarles said. The timeline for the reboot is the fall semester, which begins Aug. 14.

Quarles, Georgia Southern’s associate vice president for organizational effectiveness, leadership development and inclusive excellence, said fears that the university is attempting to limit student health resources on campus are unfounded. Georgia Southern offers the same mental and health resources now as it did earlier this academic year.

Credit: Katelyn Myrick Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Still, the administration’s explanations for the Safe Space training suspension and other changes noted by the protest organizers did not satisfy many of the demonstrators. They voiced their suspicions that the wave of actions, which they say also includes removal of gay pride merchandise from the university store, is a coordinated effort to strip LGBTQ students of their identity.

“This is like a soft rollout, the first step, and I almost expect Dr. Marrero to double down,” said Banner Cook, a doctoral student from Dallas. “This protest was the first step in our pushback. We put this together in two weeks. Just think about what we can do with the summer to plan.”

The Georgia Southern protest differed in tone and tenor from the pro-Palestinian demonstrations happening at campuses across the country, including at Emory University. Some of those gatherings have been marked by violence and arrests.

Georgia Southern organizers took steps during the planning process to ensure participants would “act in alignment with our values,” Murphy said.

No students used the LGBTQ protests to promote other causes. The only flags displayed Monday were pride flags.