Matt Ryan joins studio panel for CBS’ NFL Today

Ryan worked a game analyst for CBS last season, including working a Falcons game. He also appeared in studio during the playoffs and Super Bowl.

“I grew up watching The NFL Today so I’m honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil, Boomer and others before me,” Ryan said in a statement. “I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can’t wait to get started with my new teammates.”

Simms and Esiason were with the network for 20-plus years.

“Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts,” David Berson, President and CEO, CBS Sports, said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports. We genuinely thank them for being incredible teammates and for their passion, dedication and commitment to elevating CBS Sports’ NFL coverage every season.”