Matt Ryan joins studio panel for CBS' NFL Today

Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason are out
Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announces his retirement at a press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
Matt Ryan is in.

Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason are out.

Ryan will join the panel for the NFL Today on CBS, the network announced Monday. The former Falcons quarterback, who officially retired from the NFL last week, will join James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt.

Ryan worked a game analyst for CBS last season, including working a Falcons game. He also appeared in studio during the playoffs and Super Bowl.

“I grew up watching The NFL Today so I’m honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil, Boomer and others before me,” Ryan said in a statement. “I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can’t wait to get started with my new teammates.”

Simms and Esiason were with the network for 20-plus years.

“Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts,” David Berson, President and CEO, CBS Sports, said in a statement. “We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports. We genuinely thank them for being incredible teammates and for their passion, dedication and commitment to elevating CBS Sports’ NFL coverage every season.”

