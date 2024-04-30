Braves fall six outs shy of no-hitter, then lose in crushing fashion

Five observations:

1. The Braves were three outs away from a terrific series win. Minter has been unbelievably reliable. He entered the game with an ERA of 1.32 and a 5-1 record.

This time, it did not work out.

Jorge Polanco hit a single to lead off the bottom of the ninth. The next batter, Garver, blasted a walk-off shot.

2. In this game, we were treated to something special and rare: Dueling no-hitters. For six innings, Bryce Miller and Max Fried kept each other’s lineups out of the hit column. And through the first five, Miller didn’t even allow a baserunner.

With one out in the sixth inning, Travis d’Arnaud drew a four-pitch walk to end Miller’s perfect game. But the next batter, Jarred Kelenic, grounded into an inning-ending double play.

So it went on Monday.

The pitchers dazzled, each spinning his own gem. The hitters, on the other hand, could only hope.

The Braves, though, found a way to break through first.

Ronald Acuña Jr. ended Miller’s no-hitter when he led off the seventh inning with an infield single off the sliding shortstop. Then, with Ozzie Albies at the plate, Acuña stole second base and third base to put more pressure on Miller.

Albies smoked a run-scoring double to break the scoreless tie.

3. The Braves’ last no-hitter came on April 8, 1994, when Kent Mercker no-hit the Dodgers. On that night, Mercker fielded the last out himself.

The current Braves club fell six outs shy of making April 29, 2024 a date to remember.

In the eighth inning, Josh Rojas grounded a single past a diving Albies and into right field off Joe Jiménez.

Before Rojas’ single, Fried threw six hitless innings and Pierce Johnson tossed a seventh.

In the eighth, the Mariners pressured Jiménez, who issued a leadoff walk. Then Rojas singled. Two batters later, a one-out infield single, which Albies knocked down but couldn’t convert into an out, loaded the bases.

With a one-run lead, Jiménez got Julio Rodriguez to fly out to shallow left field – not deep enough to score a run – before striking out Mitch Haniger to end the inning.

4. It was 18.00. Then 8.74. Then 7.71. Then 4.97.

Now, it is 4.02.

This is Fried’s ERA, from after the Diamondbacks start on April 6 to Monday. The decrease shows you how well Fried has pitched since two rough outings to begin the year.

Fried on Monday walked two batters. He threw 100 pitches. A handful of lengthy at-bats drove up his pitch count, but he was excellent.

Versus the Mariners, Fried spun his entire repertoire – would you expect anything less? – but his curveball stood out. He threw 20 of them. On four swings, he got two whiffs. Five were called strikes. One was a foul ball.

5. When Albies faced Miller in the seventh inning, he scorched a center-cut four-seam fastball to right-center field.

One detail that might’ve gone unnoticed: Miller’s second pitch – a 93 mph four-seamer – went to almost the exact same spot, but Albies fouled it off. It was a good pitch to hit, but he missed it.

Four pitches later, Albies got a redo and took advantage.

Stat to know

15 - Fried is on a 15-inning scoreless streak, dating to his start against Miami. In that outing, he tossed his fourth career shutout, third of the nine-inning variety.

Up next

On Tuesday, the Braves’ Reynaldo López will face Seattle’s Luis Castillo. The game begins at 9:40 p.m.