Billie Eilish back to Atlanta for two nights Nov. 2 and 3

She was last in town as a headliner for 2023 Music Midtown.
Atlanta, Ga: Billie Eilish headlined Saturday night at Music Midtown showing why she's one of the biggest forces in pop music with an onslaught of hits and raw energy. Photo taken Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Piedmont Park. (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

46 minutes ago

With her third studio album about to come out, Billie Eilish has also announced a North American arena tour this fall that includes two nights at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Nov. 2 and 3.

Eilish ― who won a Grammy and Academy Award earlier this year for her “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For?” ― last appeared as a headliner in Atlanta at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in September 2023. That was the last stop of a 100 concert tour that began in 2022.

American Express holders get access to a presale starting Tuesday, April 30, with other presales running throughout the week. Remaining tickets will be available for general on sale on Friday, May 3, at billieelish.com and Ticketmaster.com. It’s unclear if she is opting for a range of set prices or will offer up a range of “dynamically” priced seats that will be priced based on demand.

To thwart scalpers, she said tickets to the tour will be mobile only and will not be transferrable. If a person purchases a ticket and cannot attend, they can sell them at face value through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

Each show will feature an eco-village with a plant-based food drive and plant-based food options. Fans will be allowed to bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue.

The 22-year-old’s third album “Hit Me Hard And Soft” comes out May 17.

Billie Eilish 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

09/29 – Québec, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/04 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

11/10 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/11 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/17 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/05 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/10 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

