Billie Eilish back to Atlanta for two nights Nov. 2 and 3

With her third studio album about to come out, Billie Eilish has also announced a North American arena tour this fall that includes two nights at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Nov. 2 and 3.
Eilish ― who won a Grammy and Academy Award earlier this year for her “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For?” ― last appeared as a headliner in Atlanta at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in September 2023. That was the last stop of a 100 concert tour that began in 2022.
American Express holders get access to a presale starting Tuesday, April 30, with other presales running throughout the week. Remaining tickets will be available for general on sale on Friday, May 3, at billieelish.com and Ticketmaster.com. It’s unclear if she is opting for a range of set prices or will offer up a range of “dynamically” priced seats that will be priced based on demand.
To thwart scalpers, she said tickets to the tour will be mobile only and will not be transferrable. If a person purchases a ticket and cannot attend, they can sell them at face value through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.
Each show will feature an eco-village with a plant-based food drive and plant-based food options. Fans will be allowed to bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue.
The 22-year-old’s third album “Hit Me Hard And Soft” comes out May 17.
Billie Eilish 2024-2025 Tour Dates:
09/29 – Québec, QC @ Centre Videotron
10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/04 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
11/10 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/11 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/17 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/05 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/10 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
