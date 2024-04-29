Billie Eilish back to Atlanta for two nights Nov. 2 and 3

With her third studio album about to come out, Billie Eilish has also announced a North American arena tour this fall that includes two nights at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Nov. 2 and 3.

Eilish ― who won a Grammy and Academy Award earlier this year for her “Barbie” song “What Was I Made For?” ― last appeared as a headliner in Atlanta at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in September 2023. That was the last stop of a 100 concert tour that began in 2022.

American Express holders get access to a presale starting Tuesday, April 30, with other presales running throughout the week. Remaining tickets will be available for general on sale on Friday, May 3, at billieelish.com and Ticketmaster.com. It’s unclear if she is opting for a range of set prices or will offer up a range of “dynamically” priced seats that will be priced based on demand.