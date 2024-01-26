Protesters arrested at UGA morning rally return to afternoon rally

News

Protesters against Israel's war in Gaza gathered again at the University of Georgia's campus in Athens on the afternoon of Monday April 29, 2024, hours after police broke up an earlier protest and arrested several demonstrators for trespassing.

At least two of the protesters arrested for trespassing during Monday morning’s rally on the University of Georgia’s campus reappeared at the afternoon protest.

Protesters erupted with noise, greeting them with hugs and chants of “welcome back, welcome back.”

Four UGA police officers were observing the protest as of 4:30 p.m., in the same part of the campus as the earlier demonstration against Israel’s war in Gaza, but the officers have not intervened.

Zeena Mohamed, a senior international affairs major, was one of the students arrested at the morning protest.

“They arrested us and charged us with criminal trespassing and used aggressive violence against us for standing at our own university demanding the needs and wants of our own students. Shame on them,” said Mohamed at the afternoon protest.

In a statement earlier Monday, UGA said it remains “firmly committed” to freedom of speech and expression but that it also has the right “to regulate the time, place and manner” of protests.

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

