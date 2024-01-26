Protesters arrested at UGA morning rally return to afternoon rally

At least two of the protesters arrested for trespassing during Monday morning’s rally on the University of Georgia’s campus reappeared at the afternoon protest.

Protesters erupted with noise, greeting them with hugs and chants of “welcome back, welcome back.”

Four UGA police officers were observing the protest as of 4:30 p.m., in the same part of the campus as the earlier demonstration against Israel’s war in Gaza, but the officers have not intervened.