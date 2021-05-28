ajc logo

Private Quarters

When Karen Swope purchased her cottage in 2018, she worked with Peter Polites of Polites & Associates Architects to add a spacious screened-in back porch. Swope uses the space nearly every morning when the weather is nice, takes many of her meals out here and often entertains friends and family in the space. Text by Shannon Dominy/Photo by Reynolds Rogers
Private Quarters
Empty-nester downsizes to lovely Avondale Estates cottage
Private Quarters
Atlanta’s apartment boom lands it in the top 10 for self-storage
A large laundry room and art space was part of Allie and Seth Ott's 2017 home addition. Cabinets store laundry supplies and summer pool gear, while the table is perfect for folding clothes and working on Allie's art, which she does for Glory Haus. Reynolds Rogers/For the AJC
Private Quarters
Make over your laundry room with these fresh and organizational designs
Enjoy your own private oasis in the heart of Sandy Springs. Text by Gabby Estep
Private Quarters
A $1.9 million vacation-like oasis just hit the market in Sandy Springs
Clark Berry updated his kitchen in early 2021. He decided to keep the original cabinetry and stained concrete counters, but he added a whole wall of subway tiles from Floor & Decor and a few lush plants to brighten the room. Text by Shannon Dominy/Photo by Reynolds Rogers
Private Quarters
1940s loft gets fresh farmhouse update
Travel photographer Joe Don Willis, from Covington, is surrounded by his artwork.
Access Atlanta
Atlanta Home Show is coming back at Cobb Galleria Centre
Access Atlanta
Midtown Garden Stroll is back with a new market for 2021
Private Quarters
Atlanta has had plenty of newer homes for sale, new ranking shows
Living in the sky under 9.5-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling north & east facing windows allow for giant panoramic views. Text by Eric Salsbery
Private Quarters
Live in luxury at this $1 million Midtown high-rise condo
The oldest home in Smyrna was once owned by Caption John Gann and built in 1841, before the Civil War. Family lore states it was saved from Sherman's destructive path by the Mason flag that Caption Gann was flying at the house. Text by Jill Huitron
Private Quarters
The oldest house in Smyrna has been put on the market
Outdoor living space, complete with fireplace, fire pit, built-in grill, seating and ambient lighting. Text by Ben Walker
Private Quarters
These outdoor living trends will be big in 2021
The Estate, which once was the restaurant, is an event space in Buckhead. It was built in 1797 in Wilkes County and moved to Buckhead. Courtesy of The Estate
Access Atlanta
Atlanta’s historic homes tell a story
The atrium, added in 2007, was ahead of the COVID curve with plenty of work from home space. Addition designed by Goux Construction + Architecture. Text by Audrey Gibson
Private Quarters
A temperature-controlled wine cellar is possible in this Atlanta home
Private Quarters
Private Quarters
Private Quarters
Private Quarters
Private Quarters
Private Quarters
The renovations created more areas on the main floor for entertaining, and the family also can use their deck to entertain. "The genesis around going through a remodel has so much to do with loving where you live," said Chris Bartlett.
Private Quarters
Here’s how much it costs to install a deck or patio for the summer
Private Quarters
5 homes you can get in Marietta for less than $300,000
Home & Garden
Bees, tulips and weed killer: Answers to your most common Georgia gardening questions
Private Quarters
Here’s how hot the Atlanta housing market is right now
In the kitchen, textured decor items include the basket lights and wall hanging, all from Scott Antique Market. Text by Lori Johnston/Fast Copy News Service. (Christopher Oquendo Photography)
Private Quarters
3 unique lighting styles you can add to your home
The Pottery Barn sectional couch in the living room is homeowner Allie Ott's favorite piece of furniture because the Sunbrella fabric is so easy to clean, and with three kids and a dog that's a big plus. A floral painting on the wall by local artist Anne Raymond ties in with the colors of the throw pillows from Pottery Barn. Reynolds Rogers/For the AJC
Private Quarters
Pet-friendly designs to incorporate into your home
A renovated sunroom, designed by cg interiors group and featuring Paolo Lenti furnishings available at Switch Modern in Midtown Atlanta. Text by Caryn Grossman
Private Quarters
5 ways you can add color to your home that don’t involve paint
Private Quarters
Riverside neighborhood to become home to 52-townhouse development
Private Quarters
5 budget-friendly ways to shape your backyard into an outdoor retreat
Private Quarters
3 simple methods for updating your home entryway on a budget
