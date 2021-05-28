85°
Local News
Crime & Public Safety
Stone Mountain Park
Memorial Day
Coronavirus
Sports
Press On
News
All News
Georgia News
Breaking News
Local News
Business
Education
Weather
Traffic
Inspire Atlanta
Crime & Public Safety
National & World News
Obituaries
Atlanta Spa Shootings
AJC Jobs
Politics
All Politics
Political Insider
Legislature
Elections 2021
National Politics
Jamie Dupree
Take Action
Politically Georgia Podcast
Legislative Navigator
Local News
All County News
Alpharetta
Dunwoody
Roswell
Sandy Springs
Intown Atlanta
Clayton County
Cobb County
Gwinnett County
DeKalb County
North Fulton County
South Fulton County
Metro Atlanta Home Sales
Investigations
All Investigations
Data Journalism
Unprotected: Senior Care
The Imperfect Alibi
Doctors & Sex Abuse
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Breakdown Podcast
Coronavirus
All Coronavirus News
Ga COVID-19 Dashboard
Schools Updates
Business & Economy Updates
People Helping People
Remembering the Victims
National & Regional News
Coronavirus Travel News
Opinion
All Opinion
AJC Columnists
Readers Write
Get Schooled
Mike Luckovich
Torpy at Large
Patricia Murphy
Real Life Blog
AJC Power Poll
Contact the AJC Editorial Board
Access Atlanta
All Access Atlanta
Events in Atlanta
Atlanta Music Scene
Radio & TV Talk
Flashback Photos
Puzzles & Games
Access Atlanta Podcast
AJC Peachtree Road Race
All AJC Podcasts
Food
All Food News
Restaurant News
Food & Recipes
Drink Scene
AJC Dining Guides
Georgia on my plate
Life
All Life
Atlanta Living & Arts
Private Quarters
Travel
Home & Garden
Health
Celebrity Buzz
AJC Sepia
AJC Videos
AJC Photo Galleries
Celebrations
Pulse
Classifieds
Sports
All Sports
Atlanta Braves
Georgia Bulldogs
Atlanta Falcons
Georgia Tech
Atlanta United
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Dream
High School Sports
State Sports Report
AJC Sports Podcasts
About
Help Center
About the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Newsroom Ethics Code
Careers
Archive
Press On
Contact Us
Contact Us
Send a News Tip
Advertise
AJC Newsroom
Our Products
ePaper
Newsletters
All AJC Podcasts
Download iOS App
Download Android App
Subscription
Print Subscription
Digital Subscription
Manage Subscription
Your Profile
NIE/Newspapers in Education
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
and
Privacy Policy
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about
Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Local News
Crime & Public Safety
Stone Mountain Park
Memorial Day
Coronavirus
Sports
Press On
Private Quarters
Private Quarters
Empty-nester downsizes to lovely Avondale Estates cottage
Private Quarters
Atlanta’s apartment boom lands it in the top 10 for self-storage
Private Quarters
Make over your laundry room with these fresh and organizational designs
Private Quarters
A $1.9 million vacation-like oasis just hit the market in Sandy Springs
Private Quarters
1940s loft gets fresh farmhouse update
Access Atlanta
Atlanta Home Show is coming back at Cobb Galleria Centre
Access Atlanta
Midtown Garden Stroll is back with a new market for 2021
Private Quarters
Atlanta has had plenty of newer homes for sale, new ranking shows
Private Quarters
Live in luxury at this $1 million Midtown high-rise condo
Private Quarters
The oldest house in Smyrna has been put on the market
Private Quarters
These outdoor living trends will be big in 2021
Access Atlanta
Atlanta’s historic homes tell a story
Private Quarters
A temperature-controlled wine cellar is possible in this Atlanta home
Photo Galleries
Private Quarters
Photos: Empty-nester downsizes to lovely Avondale Estates cottage
Private Quarters
Photos: A $1.9 million vacation-like oasis just hit the market in Sandy Springs
Private Quarters
Functional laundry rooms of metro Atlantans
Private Quarters
Photos: 1940s loft gets fresh farmhouse update
Private Quarters
Photos: Live in luxury at this $1 million Midtown high-rise condo
Private Quarters
Photos: The oldest house in Smyrna has been put on the market
Private Quarters
Here’s how much it costs to install a deck or patio for the summer
Private Quarters
5 homes you can get in Marietta for less than $300,000
Home & Garden
Bees, tulips and weed killer: Answers to your most common Georgia gardening questions
Private Quarters
Here’s how hot the Atlanta housing market is right now
Private Quarters
3 unique lighting styles you can add to your home
Private Quarters
Pet-friendly designs to incorporate into your home
Private Quarters
5 ways you can add color to your home that don’t involve paint
Private Quarters
Riverside neighborhood to become home to 52-townhouse development
Private Quarters
5 budget-friendly ways to shape your backyard into an outdoor retreat
Private Quarters
3 simple methods for updating your home entryway on a budget
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
and
Privacy Policy
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top