Explore Radio legend Bert Weiss puts Atlanta home on the market

“As you step inside the home, you’ll be greeted by an open floorplan that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, living, and dining areas, adorned with 14-foot ceilings and grand windows that flood the space with natural light,” according to online listing.

“The kitchen includes a large island with an abundance of storage, Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, Wolf gas range and oven, separate beverage fridge and microwave. The kitchen also includes a walk-in pantry. Off the living space is a cozy sitting room with a gas fireplace and a screened porch providing the most enticing indoor/outdoor experience for a quiet cup of coffee or entertaining guests. There is also a powder room for guests. The main floor boasts two inviting bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom, offering convenience and privacy for all occupants.”

While the ground floor has comfort and charm aplenty, Reedus’ Georgia home reserves its most luxurious features for above.

“Upstairs, the primary suite awaits, providing a luxurious sanctuary with all the amenities one could desire,” according to home’s online listing. “The most stunning primary bathroom includes dual vanities, a separate soaking tub, with picture window and wooded view, and an expansive shower. Emulating the exterior, the materials used were meticulously chosen and create an elevated level of living in this serene setting. The spacious bedroom includes a large walk-in closet plus a unique dressing area with additional clothes storage. Also on the way to the primary suite is an office space and conveniently located laundry.”

Listing by Adelyn Bartlett and Compass Realty