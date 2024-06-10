Private Quarters

Super Bowl champ lists $5M Atlanta mansion with massive sneaker showroom

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is selling is Roswell house
1 / 79
New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is selling is Roswell house. Courtesy: Jordan Nelson
By
48 minutes ago

At 15,066 square feet, New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s Roswell mansion isn’t just large — it’s more than 6.7 times larger than the average U.S. home. Now the soon-to-be Virginia Tech Hall of Famer’s massive mansion is hitting the market for $5 million.

Just north of Atlanta, the Super Bowl XLVII winner’s home features a sports fan’s paradise of luxurious amenities. There’s a high-end gym, fully lit backyard basketball court, billiard room, saltwater pool with waterfall, whirlpool, home theater, full bar, sauna and a sprawling sneaker showroom.

The home — built in 2006 — has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half baths. The backyard just beyond has 2 acres of space.

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is selling is Roswell house. Courtesy: Jordan Nelson

Credit: Jordan Nelson

“Truly one of Atlanta’s most magnificent estate properties, this stately modern manor is quietly nestled on a cul-de-sac in an ultraexclusive enclave of just 7 custom-built homes in the heart of Roswell,” Compass listing agents Matthew Doyle and David Goodrowe reported. “Professionally designed and completely transformed over the past few years, this brick home exudes exquisite modern detailing throughout.”

From the two-story foyer to the sweeping stairwells, the interior design uses the home’s massive size to its advantage. The Atlanta mansion’s multiple levels are interconnected by a private elevator, allowing quick access to the glass-enclosed wine cellar in the foyer from anywhere else in the home.

The owner’s suite features a fireplace, morning bar, bathroom with heated floors and a walk-around steam shower. The kitchen features a massive island, breakfast nook, fireplace and French doors leading to an outdoor kitchen.

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is selling is Roswell house. Courtesy: Jordan Nelson

Credit: Jordan Nelson

Upstairs, there is a gallery walk and reading loft that leads to an in-law suite equipped with the home’s third full kitchen and four additional bedrooms.

“Located in the heart of Roswell with convenient access to all Atlanta offers there are not many homes that rival this one in the entire city,” according to the listing.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

