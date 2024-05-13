Private Quarters

‘No expense has been spared’ inside Sean Hannity’s $13.75 million mansion

Fox News’ conservative pundit is selling his Long Island estate

By
0 minutes ago

Conservative pundit Sean Hannity’s palatial Long Island mansion is now up for grabs, though potential buyers will need to open their wallets wide if they plan to snag the estate.

The longtime Fox News host just placed the New York estate on the market for $13.75 million — roughly a $91,738 monthly mortgage payment.

At just under 11,000 square feet, the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom waterfront manor is nearly 4½ times larger than the average American home and more than 34 times more expensive. The property’s listing with Nest Seekers International boasted the estate comes with 5.76 acres of land — roughly the size of Atlanta’s Woodruff Park.

Featuring an 81-foot private dock, the property also comes with 500 feet of frontage along Oyster Bay. The home’s designers, however, cooked up their best work inside the kitchen.

ExploreA look Inside Sean Hannity’s Palm Beach getaway

“The heart of the home is undoubtedly the gourmet kitchen, a chef’s paradise outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and a spacious center island, perfect for culinary creations and entertaining guests,” according to the listing.

“No expense has been spared in the design of this culinary haven, with custom details such as gleaming marble countertops, and a professional-grade gas range, ensuring an unparalleled cooking experience for even the most discerning chef,” it continues.

Of course, no palatial property is finished without luxurious outdoor amenities. And just outside Hannity’s mansion is a resort-quality experience.

“Step outside to discover a resort style swimming pool, tennis court, and a par three golf course, providing endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment and recreation,” according to the listing. “For boating enthusiasts, the property features a private 81-foot dock, offering direct access to the bay and beyond, perfect access for exploring the pristine waters of Long Island Sound.”

ExploreLongest cable network host in history? Sean Hannity just bumped Larry King

At the beginning of the year, Hannity announced he was permanently moving to his Palm Beach, Florida, property — just a few miles away from the home of former President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Josh Reyes

Emory University begins commencement ceremony in Gwinnett13m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Internal feuds flare ahead of Georgia GOP annual convention
2h ago

Credit: AP

After Mets walk off Braves, A.J. Minter laments home run troubles this season

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
1h ago
The Latest

Henry Ford’s Georgia estate hits market with 2,000-square-foot porch
All-cash Buckhead mansion sale breaks record once held by Tyler Perry
$12.9M Buckhead mansion breaks Atlanta record, looks luxurious doing it
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
12m ago
Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs