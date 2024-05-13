Conservative pundit Sean Hannity’s palatial Long Island mansion is now up for grabs, though potential buyers will need to open their wallets wide if they plan to snag the estate.

The longtime Fox News host just placed the New York estate on the market for $13.75 million — roughly a $91,738 monthly mortgage payment.

At just under 11,000 square feet, the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom waterfront manor is nearly 4½ times larger than the average American home and more than 34 times more expensive. The property’s listing with Nest Seekers International boasted the estate comes with 5.76 acres of land — roughly the size of Atlanta’s Woodruff Park.

Featuring an 81-foot private dock, the property also comes with 500 feet of frontage along Oyster Bay. The home’s designers, however, cooked up their best work inside the kitchen.

“The heart of the home is undoubtedly the gourmet kitchen, a chef’s paradise outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and a spacious center island, perfect for culinary creations and entertaining guests,” according to the listing.

“No expense has been spared in the design of this culinary haven, with custom details such as gleaming marble countertops, and a professional-grade gas range, ensuring an unparalleled cooking experience for even the most discerning chef,” it continues.

Of course, no palatial property is finished without luxurious outdoor amenities. And just outside Hannity’s mansion is a resort-quality experience.

“Step outside to discover a resort style swimming pool, tennis court, and a par three golf course, providing endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment and recreation,” according to the listing. “For boating enthusiasts, the property features a private 81-foot dock, offering direct access to the bay and beyond, perfect access for exploring the pristine waters of Long Island Sound.”

At the beginning of the year, Hannity announced he was permanently moving to his Palm Beach, Florida, property — just a few miles away from the home of former President Donald Trump.