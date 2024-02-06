Reedus’ contemporary home, however, goes above and beyond even Serenbe’s high standards for luxury.

“This is an opportunity to own one of the most stunning, modern homes in Serenbe,” listing agent Addie Bartlett, with Compass Greater Atlanta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This home is a peaceful retreat with a level of privacy that is unique to the area, though enjoys close proximity to the wonderful amenities Serenbe has to offer.”

The home was crafted by New York City designer Shamir Shah, with major architectural influence from the legendary work of Frank Lloyd Wright.

The designer’s manifested vision of natural elements is apparent in each room, as well as the sizable courtyard just outside.

“This home is very different from homes being built in Serenbe today,” Bartlett said. “The materials used, attention to detail, colors and wood tones emulate the outdoors, which is extremely appropriate for its location in a town centered around wellness, sustainability and nature. At the same time, it exudes an understated luxurious feel with its high ceilings, limestone exterior and stunning architecture.”

Outside, interested buyers will find a trickling stream, kitchen, eating area and even a plunge pool that doubles as a spa. This a must-see for any who love Georgia’s natural splendors.

