Former Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins has placed his Atlanta condo on the market. Represented by Compass listing agent Ericka Mitchell, Collins’ Atlanta home — an extravagant condo priced around $1,000 per square foot — is currently available for $2.5 million.

Located in the heart of Buckhead, Collins’ condo features three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and an additional half bathroom. Elegant and sophisticated, it’s easy to see how the modern living space caught the eye of the Atlanta Hawks’ former power forward.

“As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious foyer that sets the tone for the grandeur that awaits‚” notes the online listing.