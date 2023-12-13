Former Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins has placed his Atlanta condo on the market. Represented by Compass listing agent Ericka Mitchell, Collins’ Atlanta home — an extravagant condo priced around $1,000 per square foot — is currently available for $2.5 million.
Located in the heart of Buckhead, Collins’ condo features three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and an additional half bathroom. Elegant and sophisticated, it’s easy to see how the modern living space caught the eye of the Atlanta Hawks’ former power forward.
“As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious foyer that sets the tone for the grandeur that awaits‚” notes the online listing.
”Prepare to be captivated by breathtaking skyline views of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the interior in natural light. The sleek, contemporary design is complemented by state-of-the-art Gaggenaau appliances, including a sub-zero refrigerator and freezer, European cabinetry by Pedini, custom wet bar, and Cambria quartz countertops with a waterfall island. Custom fireplace in great room. Hardwood floors flow seamlessly throughout, creating a seamless sense of luxury.”
Located at The Charles, adjacent to the the shops of Buckhead Village, Collins’ Atlanta condo is nestled within one of Buckhead’s most luxurious hotspots. Full of fun amenities, whether relaxing in the condo’s private terrace or enjoying The Charles’ public features, it’s a complex that comes with a lot to offer.
“The private terrace offers stunning views and is equipped with a built-in grill and custom flooring, perfect for entertaining guests or simply unwinding in style‚” according to the online listing. “Outside, indulge in resort-style amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, luxury club room, infinity-edge pool, private gardens, and a dog park. Enjoy the convenience of complimentary valet parking, access to guest suites, and dry cleaning services and more!”
Listing by Ericka Mitchell and Compass.
