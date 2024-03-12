Buckhead real estate broker Ben Hirsh announced Tuesday the recent off-market sale of a Buckhead mansion has set an Atlanta record. Hirsh sold the 17,000-square-foot mansion for an unprecedented $19.8 million — making it the highest recorded home price in Atlanta history. The record was previously held by Tyler Perry for his palatial estate on Paces Ferry Road.

The all-cash purchase was more than twice that of 2023′s highest home sale and dwarfed Atlanta’s most recent record, a $12.9 million Buckhead mansion that represented the priciest metro Atlanta home sale in the past three years. The record-setting sale also marked a massive milestone for Hirsh, who’s career now exceeds $1 billion in sales.

Credit: Photo by Rob Knight courtesy of Hirsh Real Estate-Buckhead.com Credit: Photo by Rob Knight courtesy of Hirsh Real Estate-Buckhead.com

Described as “Scandinavian in style with a Japanese vibe,” the sprawling three-level mansion features expert craftsmanship, including a sculptural staircase and adorning wood finished with an 18th century Japanese charring technique known as Shou Sugi Ban. It’s a home designed to showcase art, and has plenty of it.

New Orleans-based interior designer Sherry Shirah and local design/build firm Siegel Construction and Design crafted the home into a cutting-edge structure of minimalist design. Shirah incorporated everything from antique rugs to custom furniture to bring the mansion’s inspiring interior to life. The Buckhead residence also features a collection of art curated by Jackson Fine Art.

Outside, the property features more than 3 acres of land manicured by Terre Gardens’ Thibault Devillard.

Credit: Photo by Rob Knight courtesy of Hirsh Real Estate-Buckhead.com Credit: Photo by Rob Knight courtesy of Hirsh Real Estate-Buckhead.com

“The couple who sold the home defined a one-of-a-kind vision for this property,” Hirsh told Buckhead.com “Like them, I love the creative process and land development. It is especially gratifying to be part of this process from original concept to a successful close. The family who purchased this home cherished it from the moment they entered, and they will be very happy there.”

The new owners did not want to be identified.