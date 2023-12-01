Bert Weiss — creator of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Bert Show” — has placed his Atlanta mansion on the market. Located in Johns Creek, the home is 4,769 square feet, including five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 33-year-old home was just renovated over the last two years.
Featuring high ceilings and sprawling rooms, the mansion’s interior is spacious and inviting. The kitchen features quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, custom four-foot cabinets and a clear view into the home’s massive great room and its stunning cathedral beamed ceiling.
“I absolutely loved this neighborhood,” Weiss said in a statement to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You can’t pass a car or a person without them saying hello. The renovation in the house made it feel very modern but cozy. A ton of open space and was always so bright. I loved the huge windows in the living area that would light up the entire room.”
Upstairs, the oversized master suite is luxurious. There is a custom walk-in closet, tray ceiling and a master bathroom intended to pamper and comfort like a spa. From the vaulted ceilings to the ground floor, every inch of Weiss’s Atlanta mansion is designed with luxury in mind.
“The home was completely renovated within the past 2 years so it’s appointed with very contemporary colors, styles, fixtures, and surfaces,” agent Jimmy Baron told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement.
“In addition, the spacious flat and open back yard is a tough find in the Atlanta metro, and this one is certainly big enough for a pool! What’s more, Medlock Bridge Elementary/Autrey Mill Middle/Johns Creek High School are three of the top rated schools in all of North Fulton County!”
Listing by Jimmy Baron and Keller Williams Realty First Atlanta
About the Author