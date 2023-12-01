Bert Weiss — creator of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Bert Show” — has placed his Atlanta mansion on the market. Located in Johns Creek, the home is 4,769 square feet, including five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 33-year-old home was just renovated over the last two years.

Featuring high ceilings and sprawling rooms, the mansion’s interior is spacious and inviting. The kitchen features quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, custom four-foot cabinets and a clear view into the home’s massive great room and its stunning cathedral beamed ceiling.

“I absolutely loved this neighborhood,” Weiss said in a statement to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You can’t pass a car or a person without them saying hello. The renovation in the house made it feel very modern but cozy. A ton of open space and was always so bright. I loved the huge windows in the living area that would light up the entire room.”