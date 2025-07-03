Mike Luckovich: Confused king

Credit: Mike Luckovich
‘We the People’ are failing the promise of the Declaration of Independence
Over 249 years, the U.S. has overcome numerous obstacles, but in recent years, the challenges and divisions seem more and more insurmountable. We must change that.
As a novice Peachtree Road Race runner, thanks for advice on beating the heat
Atlanta Journal-Constitution opinion editor David Plazas is a first-time runner of the Peachtree Road Race and shares his experience preparing for the landmark event.
Medicaid is a lifeline. We cannot let Washington gut it.
As physicians, we know that cuts to Medicaid will jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of patients.
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?