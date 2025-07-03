Breaking: House wins over skeptics, passes Senate version of ‘big, beautiful bill’
Mike Luckovich: Confused king

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Katsuhiro Watanabe waves four American flags as the Marietta Freedom Parade makes its way down Roswell Street on Tuesday, July 4, 2016, in Marietta, Ga. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘We the People’ are failing the promise of the Declaration of Independence

Over 249 years, the U.S. has overcome numerous obstacles, but in recent years, the challenges and divisions seem more and more insurmountable. We must change that.

As a novice Peachtree Road Race runner, thanks for advice on beating the heat

Atlanta Journal-Constitution opinion editor David Plazas is a first-time runner of the Peachtree Road Race and shares his experience preparing for the landmark event.

Medicaid is a lifeline. We cannot let Washington gut it.

As physicians, we know that cuts to Medicaid will jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of patients.

As a novice Peachtree Road Race runner, thanks for advice on beating the heat

Medicaid is a lifeline. We cannot let Washington gut it.

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?