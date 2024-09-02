Georgia Entertainment Scene

Zac Brown’s Lake Lanier house up for sale

Brown is in the midst of a divorce after a short-term marriage
Zac Brown has put his Cumming lake home for sale for $3.25 million.

Zac Brown has put his Cumming lake home for sale for $3.25 million. ANSLEY REAL ESTATE
Atlanta country artist Zac Brown last week put his Lake Lanier home up for sale for $3.25 million.

He purchased the property for $1.8 million in June 2020, soon after the pandemic began. It’s about 45 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

The home in a gated community on the south side of Lake Lanier is not far from where he grew up in Cumming.

It has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and 9,448 square feet of living space.

“The kitchen overlooks an open-concept vaulted living room and a fireside breakfast room flowing to a screened porch with lake views,” the listing describes. “The main level includes an oversized primary suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, double vanities, and custom walk-in closets.”

Zac Brown's kitchen at the home he is selling in Cumming off Lake Lanier. ANSLEY/CHRISTIE'S

Zac Brown's main floor living floor at the home he is selling in Cumming on Lake Lanier. ANSLEY/CHRISTIE'S

Upstairs features three bedrooms and a library overlooking the lake. A terrace level features a fully equipped bar, a rec room, a stone fireplace, a home gym and sauna, two more bedrooms and a home theater.

Zac Brown's home on sale feature a sizable terrace space. ANSLEY/CHRISTIE'S

Zac Brown's primary suite on the main floor for the Cumming Lake Lanier home he has on sale as of late August, 2024. ANSLEY/CHRISTIE'S

A separate boat house can hold two boats in a climate-controlled space and more living space upstairs. There is a deck and heated infinity pool and spa with lake views.

There is a two-slip covered cedar deck with a party deck, two hydro boat lifts and two hydro jet ski lifts.

The deck on Lake Lanier in the Cumming lake house Zac Brown went on sale in late August, 2024. ANSLEY/CHRISTIE'S

Brown is in the midst of a divorce with Kelly Yazdi, which lasted four months before he announced they were separating last December 2023. He filed a lawsuit in May alleging Yazdi broke a confidentiality agreement and negatively impacted his public image. A judge denied his temporary restraining order.

She filed her own lawsuit alleging he used actual wedding party footage in the music video for his song “Beautiful Drug” featuring Avicii and inserted an actress to play her in a negative light.

He was previously married to Shelly Brown for 12 years until 2018. They have four daughters and a son.

Katie McGuirk is the lead realtor.

