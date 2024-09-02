Zac Brown’s Lake Lanier house up for sale

It has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and 9,448 square feet of living space.

“The kitchen overlooks an open-concept vaulted living room and a fireside breakfast room flowing to a screened porch with lake views,” the listing describes. “The main level includes an oversized primary suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, double vanities, and custom walk-in closets.”

Upstairs features three bedrooms and a library overlooking the lake. A terrace level features a fully equipped bar, a rec room, a stone fireplace, a home gym and sauna, two more bedrooms and a home theater.

A separate boat house can hold two boats in a climate-controlled space and more living space upstairs. There is a deck and heated infinity pool and spa with lake views.

There is a two-slip covered cedar deck with a party deck, two hydro boat lifts and two hydro jet ski lifts.

Brown is in the midst of a divorce with Kelly Yazdi, which lasted four months before he announced they were separating last December 2023. He filed a lawsuit in May alleging Yazdi broke a confidentiality agreement and negatively impacted his public image. A judge denied his temporary restraining order.

She filed her own lawsuit alleging he used actual wedding party footage in the music video for his song “Beautiful Drug” featuring Avicii and inserted an actress to play her in a negative light.

He was previously married to Shelly Brown for 12 years until 2018. They have four daughters and a son.

Katie McGuirk is the lead realtor.