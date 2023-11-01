Laurie Strode’s ‘Halloween’ house just sold for $1.7 million

Now, however, the 2,640-square-foot home has taken on a new life.

“Yes, this was a filming location for the 1978 film ‘Halloween,’ as the house of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis),” according to the home’s former listing. “If you watch the film you’ll recognize the infamous stoop that Jamie Lee Curtis sat on, holding a pumpkin.”

The home, however, has since been developed into a multi-use property.

“Unit #1 is a large one-bedroom suite with bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry, utility room, basement and a large, charming river rock porch,” according to the home’s former listing. “Unit #2 has two beds and one bath and kitchen and unit #3 has one bed and one bath, living room and kitchen. Each of the three units has picturesque windows and lovely views of the surrounding trees and neighborhood. The two-car garage faces Oxley St. There is a separate laundry room that is shared as well as a shared back patio perfect for barbecues. There is a fruit-bearing avocado tree that was planted by the sellers’ grandfather in the 1940′s.”

Built in 1906, the home has experienced a number of renovations over the years. Despite its nearly 120-year-old bones, the three-unit, multi-family home home sold for $1.7 million, nearly four percent of the 1978′s film’s $47 million box office earnings.