Atlanta mansion featured in Ben Affleck movie destined for highest bidder

The Atlanta mansion rests on 3.7 acres and is situated beside a 30-acre nature preserve. The five bedroom and nine bathroom home totals a staggering 12,210 square feet. From the state-of-the-art tech to the luxurious countertops — kitchen to courtyard — it’s a Georgia home with a nearly overwhelming amount to offer.

“A privately-gated drive reveals a luxurious estate overlooking a serene lake adorned with a decorative fountain and a cascading waterfall,” according to the home’s listing. “The inviting arrival features an Egyptian limestone exterior and entrance with a water feature and bridge that spans the courtyard. Designed by an award-winning architect, the residence reveals a contemporary design with high-end finishes, stunning views, and a balance of indoor and outdoor living areas.”

Inside, the formerly $15 million Atlanta mansion is sharply decorated and expertly crafted.

“Upon entering, residents and guests are greeted by the spacious living room with a double-sided Montigo fireplace, ‘walls of windows,’ and walk-out access to cantilevered decks with an outdoor grilling area,” according to the home’s listing.

“The open-concept gourmet kitchen features under-lit quartz countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and a custom-cut glass backsplash. An adjacent dining room compliments the space and features glossy black tiled walls and a Swarovski Crystal chandelier. The main-level primary suite offers a chiseled limestone fireplace, a sitting area, a large walk-in closet, walk-out access to a private covered deck, and a luxurious bathroom with custom glass cabinets, a steam shower, and a Toto air soaking tub.”