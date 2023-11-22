Atlanta mansion featured in Ben Affleck movie destined for highest bidder

Platinum Luxury Auctions announced on Nov. 15 that an Atlanta mansion featured in Ben Affleck’s 2016 film “The Accountant” is going up for auction. The lakefront estate, winner of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s OBIE Award, was previously on the market for $15 million — making it one of the most expensive Atlanta homes on the market.
“Based on our analysis of the past 10 years of activity in the uppermost tier of Atlanta’s residential market, there is no property - whether recently sold or currently for sale - that matches the overall caliber of this property,” Platinum Luxury Auctions founder and president Trayor Lesnock said in a press release.
The Atlanta mansion rests on 3.7 acres and is situated beside a 30-acre nature preserve. The five bedroom and nine bathroom home totals a staggering 12,210 square feet. From the state-of-the-art tech to the luxurious countertops — kitchen to courtyard — it’s a Georgia home with a nearly overwhelming amount to offer.
“A privately-gated drive reveals a luxurious estate overlooking a serene lake adorned with a decorative fountain and a cascading waterfall,” according to the home’s listing. “The inviting arrival features an Egyptian limestone exterior and entrance with a water feature and bridge that spans the courtyard. Designed by an award-winning architect, the residence reveals a contemporary design with high-end finishes, stunning views, and a balance of indoor and outdoor living areas.”
Inside, the formerly $15 million Atlanta mansion is sharply decorated and expertly crafted.
“Upon entering, residents and guests are greeted by the spacious living room with a double-sided Montigo fireplace, ‘walls of windows,’ and walk-out access to cantilevered decks with an outdoor grilling area,” according to the home’s listing.
“The open-concept gourmet kitchen features under-lit quartz countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and a custom-cut glass backsplash. An adjacent dining room compliments the space and features glossy black tiled walls and a Swarovski Crystal chandelier. The main-level primary suite offers a chiseled limestone fireplace, a sitting area, a large walk-in closet, walk-out access to a private covered deck, and a luxurious bathroom with custom glass cabinets, a steam shower, and a Toto air soaking tub.”
