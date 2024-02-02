Elton John’s pricey Atlanta pad among 2023′s top celebrity home sales

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Having purchased the first piece of the six-part condo back in 1992, John would go on to call Atlanta his home when traveling stateside for many years. He now lives in England with his husband, David Furnish, and their two sons.

“People always ask me, ‘Why do you have a place in Atlanta?’” John said in a 1998 interview with the AJC’s Rodney Ho. “It’s because people here have always been that nice to me. … I’ve always been welcomed. I feel at home.”

According to the condo’s original listing, one of the most impressive things about John’s longtime Georgia home was the expansive closet space used to store the musical artist’s massive clothing collection.

“The primary closets are the most impressive you have ever seen, grand enough to display the most collected wardrobes,” the listing said.

Before selling the pad, John turned much of the living space into an art gallery, which featured photos by Man Ray, André Kertész and Berenice Abbott. His touring career having come to an end, he put the Atlanta condo on the market.