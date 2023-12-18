Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound includes a 5,000 sq. ft. underground shelter

“It’s fight club. We don’t talk about fight club,” said David — a former contract employee whose identity is being withheld — to WIRED. “Anything posted from here, they get wind of it right away.”

According to documents and sources, the compound consists of 12 buildings that will include:

Numerous guest houses with a combined 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms

11 disk-shaped tree houses, connected by ropes and bridges

A luxury spa with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna, tennis court and more

Food production sites

While some locals have expressed concern about the scale of the project, a representative for the Zuckerbergs said the project was actually preventing over-development, saving the land from becoming a much more intensely developed luxury neighborhood project.

“When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes,” a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE. “Under their care, less than one percent of the overall land is developed, with the vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces, and wildlife preservation. This includes a large cattle ranching program, organic ginger and turmeric farms, a nursery dedicated to native plant restoration, and partnering with Kauai’s foremost wildlife conservation experts to protect native birds and other endangered or threatened wildlife populations.”